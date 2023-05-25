Clint Lundholm started the week with a fine from Racing NSW stewards but his mood was lifted on Thursday when he scored a win at Bathurst's Tyers Park.
The Dubbo trainer was fined $6000 after traces of the banned substance altrenogest was found in his gelding Cherry Blue prior to racing at his home track on January 9 this year.
Stewards found Lundholm did commit a breach of AR240(2) and he pleaded guilty.
Although not able to establish the exact cause of the exposure of Cherry Blue to altrenogest, the inquiry found it was more likely the result of an inadvertent administration or contamination.
Mr Lundholm was fined $6000, reduced from $8000 for his guilty plea and other considerations.
On Thursday, Starlink saluted for Lundholm as a $4 chance with apprentice Ronald Simpson in the saddle.
It continued the mare's handy run of form, with two placings the most recent results prior to Thursday.
Lundhlolm wasn't the only Dubbo trainer cheering at Bathurst as Michael Lunn's veteran Yak also got the job done earlier in the day over 2000m.
Ironically, Yak was a $4.40 equal favourite with Lundholm's Cherry Blue, who could only manage a third-placed finish.
Speaking of Tyers Park, there was one win on Thursday sweeter than maple syrup.
Canadian Ruler ($1.65 favourite, Brandon Lerena) lived up to expectations with a victory on debut in Thursday's JB Civil Concreting CG&E Maiden Plate (1200m).
The short odds favourite led all the way after jumping out well from a wide draw, and responded well when asked to find another level.
The well-named Vancouver x Sovereign Eminence gelding came to Bathurst with strong trial form (a win and a runner-up result) and was able to replicate those efforts at a new venue.
"In his trials leading up to this first outing he'd shown a lot of natural ability. He jumped and dominated the race like an older horse. He's a very classy type," Lerena said.
"He's still a bit of a weakling, so I think he'll be a better three or four-year-old. I think he knows what he's doing. With a bit of time though he'll furnish into a proper horse."
John Lew will return to the track on Friday night with two runners at Parkes.
The Dubbo trainer will take over Serene Princess and Burrabadine Bullet across to the track for the evening, the second run in seven days for the pair.
Serene Princess ran fifth last weekend at Dubbo as an outside chance but will enter the Deans Hydraulics/The Palmer Heat 1 (2040m) from the front row.
Meanwhile, Burrabadine Bullet ($17) will contest the final race of the evening, the TAB.com.au Pace (1660m).
John O'Shea will be in the driver's seat for the final race of the night and looks to have tough competition in the form of Jayjaytess ($3), Pogslittleterror ($4) and Feistylittlemouse ($4.50).
She's already dominating the NSW Picnic Champion Series and Connie Greig has the chance to strengthen her position further at Cobar on Saturday.
Inzaghi is the top picnic performer this season but won't be in action at the dusty surroundings of Cobar.
Instead, Greig will have Valadyium and Gossip in the main event, the Cobar Cup (1700m).
Valadyium, to be ridden by apprentice Will Stanley, is currently eighth in the picnic standings while Gossip is 12th.
Greig currently trains seven of the top 12 in the picnic standings and after winning last year's $50,000 final she'll likely be favourite again this year when the race is run at Coonamble on October 22.
She's A Pearl shocked no one on Saturday night when she took out the Group 3 Brother Fox Final at Dawson Park, now some are eager to see just how far she can go.
The prized Peter Sims runner has now won 36 of her 57 races, with 10 placings also and more than $1.7 million in prize money.
Dawson Park is set to welcome punters once again on Saturday night, with 12 races to be held.
All of the action will begin at 5:17 with the Ladbroke It! Mixed 0-2 wins (516m).
Club president Shayne Stiff will debut Drama Drama's out of box nine, meanwhile Ronoel Keeping is also to run.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
