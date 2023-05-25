Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

May 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Can You Hear What I See? exhibition.
Can You Hear What I See? exhibition.

Can You Hear What I See?

Mixed media exhibition

Can You Hear What I See? is an exhibition by Wellington-based artist Kate Kenworthy that explores her connection to water. Drawing on her heightened senses of touch and hearing due to a visual impairment, Kenworthy's exhibition questions the very thing that many of us take for granted: sight. Western Plains Cultural Centre on until Saturday, May 27-June 5, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: Waste to Art - Textiles and Fast Fashion until May 28; Fifty Fine Photographs by Bob Montgomery, until July 30; Young Archies until May 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.