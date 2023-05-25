Can You Hear What I See? is an exhibition by Wellington-based artist Kate Kenworthy that explores her connection to water. Drawing on her heightened senses of touch and hearing due to a visual impairment, Kenworthy's exhibition questions the very thing that many of us take for granted: sight. Western Plains Cultural Centre on until Saturday, May 27-June 5, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: Waste to Art - Textiles and Fast Fashion until May 28; Fifty Fine Photographs by Bob Montgomery, until July 30; Young Archies until May 28.
Acclaimed guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are counted amongst the finest musicians of their generation. They have created a suite of music inspired by objects personally selected from the National Museum of Australia's vast collection, tracing Australia's diverse and complex history. Incorporating all their influences from classical to jazz and contemporary music, performed on a variety of guitars - electric, 8 string tenor ukulele, 12 string and classical. Friday, May 26, Macquarie Conservatorium of Music, 7.30pm.Tickets: Adult $30, Concession $25, School student $7, available online at 123tix.
You are invited to Connecting Cultures Night, a free event designed to bring people of all backgrounds together to share experiences, build understanding and create a stronger community. There's performances and activities, a movie screening, lucky door prizes and raffles, and food representing different cultures. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, May 27, 5pm-10pm. Registration is essential at drtcc.com.au.
Drama Club Dubbo's production of Disney's Newsies JNR is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience. The inspiring 60-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name. You'll be in raptures listening to the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. Friday, May 26, 7pm, Saturday, May 27, 2pm and 6pm, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Tickets $30 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/94259.
Join the Dubbo Poultry Club for a fun-filled day of Exhibition Poultry on Saturday, May 27. Full Canteen Facility available at Dubbo Showground. Other poultry shows coming up: Wyandotte Poultry Show: Saturday 27 May; Orpington Poultry Show: Saturday 17 June; Indian Game Poultry Show: Saturday 24 June;Dubbo Poultry Club Show: Sunday 9 July; National Leghorn Poultry Show: Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 July.
Dubbo singer-songwriter Clinton Hoy is launching his second album, The Soundtrack of Our Lives. His most personal collection yet, the album contains 11 introspective songs that come from the heart. Written, produced and recorded over a two-year period, the collection required some serious thinking about what it means to be a solo performer and how the stories could best be shared. Western Plains Cultural Centre, Sunday, May 28, 1pm - 2.30pm. Tickets $15 at 123tix.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kids toys, clothing household items and collectibles. Next one on May 27.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, Sunday, May 28, from 8am-1pm.
Mr Stink is a touching, twisted, hilarious and very smelly one hour tale. It all starts when Chloe, just about the loneliest girl in the world, makes friends with Mr Stink, the local tramp. Sure he smells a bit, but he's the only person who's ever been nice to her. Mr Stink needs a place to stay, so Chloe decides to hide him in the garden shed. Now Chloe has to make sure no one finds out her secret, but she's about to learn that some secrets have a way of leading to disaster. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Wednesday, May 31, 10am, 12pm, 6pm. Tickets Adult $26, Concession $24, Youth $20, at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, June 17. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
The Geurie Lions Market is only on four times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Held at Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month between 8am - 1pm. Next one July 29.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Friday, June 9, from 6pm-9pm.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm - May - 26 | Crackin up the Juke Box.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday, Muso's Night, BYO instrument, from 7.30pm-10.30pm; live music every Friday and Saturday night (local artists); vinyl Saturdays - bring a record to get a free drink on arrival - 2pm-6pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - May - 26 | Pete Riley; 27 | Sam Coon; 28 | Paul 'Irish'.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm - 11.45pm - May - Friday 26 | Shane Riley; Saturday 27 | Pete Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays 6-8pm, Saturdays 8.30-10.30pm and Sundays 4.30pm.
The Reels were a band that defied categorisation and were quickly embraced by audiences across the country from its inception in 1976. The History of the Reels charts the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo, its evolution through the '80s and '90s and its unique place in Australian Rock Music. See it at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until May 31. Visit the website.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event June 4) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Great music and fine wine in the picturesque winter wonderland of Orange. This beautiful and historic township plays host to the best of the Central West's music scene, alongside Australia's most electrifying jazz, blues and folk artists across June 9, 10 and 11. Various music venues offer super sounds, and there is plenty to discover in this historic region. A Single Ticket to Opening Night Party featuring Moussa Diakite at Canobolas Dance Hall is $45. Concession Festival pass $150, General Festival pass $170. Children under 12 free. Other single ticket events $35. Information, venues and bookings at owjf.com.au/festival-tickets/.
Everything you have ever wanted to know about agricultural shows in the region from the very beginning. Orange and the Central West have a long tradition of agricultural shows. From dressage to dog trials, sponge cakes to sideshows, and prize-winning poultry to pickles and preserves, this hands-on exhibition has something for everyone. Until October 15, 9am-4pm. For more information visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/whats-on/.
Here's where the Central West can demonstrate how supportive we are of young emerging talent. Plus One are a trio of young brothers who are a definite rocket in the local rock and blues scene, and they are lining up with Sydney band Simple Stone. As always with local artists - all ticket monies goes to the artists, so come and support these guys. The show will be recorded and mastered, to provide these young artists with Demo material to help them promote themselves. June 2, 7.30pm, tickets $10 at eventbrite.
Enjoy a delicious multi course lunch prepared in front of you by Spanish chef Rubén Lpez Mesa in The Barrel & Larder, paired with Ross Hill Wines. June 24, noon until 3pm. Tickets $165 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
Experience the historic Amusu Theatre and Movie Museum at Manildra with a monthly film screening on the third weekend of every month. The theatre is a rare, purpose-built Art Deco theatre that has been continuously operated since it was built in 1936. Next screenings at 6.30pm, June 17-18, Fisherman's Friends: One and All. Tickets at www.amusutheatre.com/.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
Saturdays and Sundays until June 11 - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
Rogue Sculptors Incorporated (the group) brings Altered States to showcase their diversity of thinking, their multiplicity of styles and their individuality in considering altered states of everything. Passionate about sculpture, Rogues will seek to delight audiences with their newest selection of works which involve all manner of materials. Exhibiting artists: Aileen Francis, Alison Dent, Chris Cowell, Christine Lanham, Dianne O'Neile, Glenn Hoyle, Jane Tyack, Jaq Davies, Jude Keogh, Karin Smith, Kerry Mahony, Linda Chant, Lanny Mackenzie, Merissa Reid, Michael Priest, Natalie Reid, Ralph Tikerpae, Trish Lovecek. May 22-28.
Join The Corner Store Gallery for a monthly(ish) series of intimate performances by some of the region's best young talent. Bringing music and art together for the first time, Studio Sessions invites you to immerse yourself in our creative space and enjoy a slow Winter session. Friday, June 2, 6pm - 8pm.
Learn all about cooking delicious Winter dishes that pair perfectly with red wine. Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef working their craft. Michael will present and cook his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans on the stove. The group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Thursday June 8, 6pm. Tickets $100 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event June 10. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Playwell Events brings their annual Brick Show back to the Orange Ex-Services Club. Visitors to this year's show can expect to see lots of different models built using Lego as well as a couple of their more popular models from last year. They will have the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative and several other interactive displays. And you can buy Lego sets and parts on the day from the vendors. June 10 -11, from 10am-4pm. Tickets Adult: $10, Child: $10, Family: $45. Book online at trybooking.com.
On May 25-28, you can immerse yourself in the world of an author via the big screen. Hosted by Orange City Library, Sydney Writers Festival will live-stream headline events from Sydney to the Gallery from 10am - 5pm daily. Audiences can also participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage. There will also be a breakout area in the West Room. Book in for each session you wish to attend, and check in on arrival at the theatre. All sessions are free. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until July 1, from 1pm-5pm. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in the region at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Presented by Bathurst Theatre Company
It is the summer of 1976 and Gerry, an Australian studying at Cambridge University, reads Seneca's "The Shortness of Life" as part of his philosophy degree. He knows he's being indulged by his father who will insist on him joining the family firm soon, and he's determined that, when he does, he will do things 'ethically'. He joins fellow students and best friends, Tim and Judith, to sing old music hall songs for fun in the back rooms of a pub. This leads to their finding a spot in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival by which time Gerry and Judith are falling in love. Tickets $20-$30 at www.trybooking.com/CGJNL. May 26, 27, at 7.30pm, at Keystone 1889.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery tours hosted by Gallery assistants are held every Saturday at 11am. These are free and tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/exhibition-tours-tickets-612698266007.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on May 27, June 3.
Bathurst Harness Racing Club will hold five race meetings during May, the first being on Wednesday, May 31, 5.30pm-10pm. So come along and join us trackside for a delicious meal and a cold beverage all from inside our heated clubhouse, at 169 College Road, South Bathurst. Visit www.harness.org.au/bathurst/bathurst.cfm, for more information.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event June 4.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, to see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200-year-old heritage property The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until May 27, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, May 28. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Be inspired by beloved Australian author Belinda Alexandra who one night ran from her home in terror, clutching only her wallet, her phone and her latest manuscript Emboldened on a USB stick. To pull herself up from rock bottom, Belinda drew strength from the real life women who have inspired her bestselling historical fiction. In a compelling and exquisite blend of memoir and history, Belinda shows readers that, no matter what challenge they face, there is always the possibility of building a bold life full of meaning from the ashes. Copies of the book will be available on the day at Bathurst Library - June 3, 12pm-2pm. Bookings essential on 6333 6281.
Enjoy High Tea including scrumptious savoury and sweet treats, Sunday, June 11, 2.30pm. Enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. Adult $55; Seniors $50; 14 years and younger $40. Tickets at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and the venue or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is June 18), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates June 3 and 4. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open on Sundays from noon to 3.30pm (closed in July). Open at other times by appointment. Admission: $12-$34, National Trust Members Free Entry. www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Come along and create your own Matisse-inspired artwork using paper, scissors and glue. Painting with Scissors is system that uses cut-outs of coloured paper shapes and the work of artist Henri Matisse to create unique artworks. This approach to "painting" allows experimentation with colour and invention to make an image. By sticking coloured paper onto a background you can make a finished artwork that plays with ideas, abstraction, composition and balance. These free, daily art making activities are open now and run until Sunday, June 4. Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm; Sunday 10am to 4pm. The Odd Sock Gallery, Shop 6, 8-12 Farm Lane, Blayney. Visit www.theoddsock.com.au.
Free technology help sessions are coming to Blayney Library. Book your spot for a free 30-minute one-on-one instruction on how to get the most out of your mobile phone, tablet or device or learn to use one of the library's computers to access information. Learn how to set up an email address, use social media, access information safely online or how to use the library online services to listen to audiobooks, read ebooks or stream movies on your device. Each session will be tailored to what each participant wishes to learn. Sessions begin on Friday, June 2. Bookings for the individual half-hour sessions are essential and can be made by phoning Blayney Library on 6368 2581.
Come down to Club Millthorpe and check out some live tunes. For nearly 15 years from May to October the club has put on a monthly afternoon of high quality original acoustic music. The concerts are carefully curated to provide a wonderful listening experience for the audience and a respectful space for performers to share their work. This year's line-up will be: June 18 - Great Aunt (Melbourne); July 16 - Nerida Cuddy (Canowindra); August 20 - Wildflowers (Cowra); September 17 - Corn Nut Creek (USA/Melbourne); and October 15 - Prine: The Songs of John Prine (various artists). Follow Acoustic Sunday Millthorpe of Facebook for updates.
Join the community for Tallwood's Biggest Morning Tea in the Afternoon, to raise much needed funds for the Cancer Council to help support those impacted by cancer and continue the research into cures. As well as good food and good company, there will be lucky door prizes, raffles, an auction and a trading table. Saturday, May 27, 2pm. $15 per person. Tallwood Hall, Warburtons Lane, Tallwood.
The Winter Solstice Festival in Newbridge is back in 2023. Join in the fun with bonfires, markets, Viking battles, live music, dance performances, hearty winter food and much more. Saturday, June 24. Markets and medieval fun will begin at noon, with the bonfire and Wickerman lighting up about 5pm.
On August 4, Milthorpe will come alive at night with the 2023 Millthorpe Night Markets from 5pm - 9pm, on Pym Street, as the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with lots of entertainment and fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and businesses, all whilst soaking up the vibe with live music and more.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
All Day Cuppa at Oberon Library to raise funds for Cancer Council. Drop in for a hot cup of tea, coffee and a sweet treat on Thursday, May 25. Contact: Oberon Library 6329 8220
Saturday June 3, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Enjoy trivia and a dance night at this fundraiser for Angelman's Syndrome. Saturday, May 27 from 6pm at Oberon Showground Pavilion. Entry is $30, includes a three-course dinner. Features Clancy Pye and prizes for best dressed. Contact Melita Braun, 0419 628 007 to check availability.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, May 28. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: June 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
