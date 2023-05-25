Dubbo College South Campus school captain Declan McGregor is beginning to make waves in the pool and has been named in his first Australian squad.
McGregor will tour the United States next month as part of the Australian under-16s Water Polo side and has started to build a legacy of his own.
Playing for UNSW Magpies, McGregor was rewarded with national selection, one of three Australian squads to tour other parts of the world this year.
"It's awesome, hopefully, it's going to be a great experience," he said.
The son of three-time Olympian, Sam, the sport is in McGregor's blood and it was the family connection which got him playing in the first place.
"I started off when I was younger, my dad used to play," he said.
"I began playing in Dubbo when I was about 10 to 12, gradually I started playing in different competitions and ended up in Sydney."
Water polo isn't a sport which is exactly popular in Dubbo, with the college even putting together a team just a couple of years ago due to some interest from students, something McGregor believes helped open people's eyes to the game.
"We used to have Hamish Wood and I who are both big on water polo," he said.
"We had enough interest for the school to start a team for us and we've played over the last three years but this year we gave it a miss."
With his club more than five hours away from home, McGregor admitted over the summer he is spending most of his time in the car, travelling to matches.
"I tend to go every two weeks to Sydney for summer games where I play for the UNSW Magpies," he said.
"I alternate between going with Dad or my grandparents for the five-hour drive each way."
While he isn't exactly sure what the competition he will come up against is going to be like, it's a prospect which brings a smile to his face.
"This is my first time being selected for Australia so it's really exciting," he said.
"We are off to California which should be good fun.
"It will vary the competition, I think we are playing against some older kids and the US National side."
Only in year 10, McGregor wasted no time in addressing his future in the sport, with more green and gold caps hopefully ahead.
"I want to keep playing, it's a great sport and I love it," he said.
"I'm at a great club at the moment so it's very easy to stick with it."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
