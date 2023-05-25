Daily Liberal
Declan McGregor will represent the Australian under 16s Water Polo team next month

Tom Barber
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:50am, first published May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Dubbo's Declan McGregor will head to the United State next month as part of the Australian under 16s Water Polo side. Picture by Tom Barber
Dubbo College South Campus school captain Declan McGregor is beginning to make waves in the pool and has been named in his first Australian squad.

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

