Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Connecting Cultures Night to celebrate Dubbo's diversity

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dancers from ORISCON will be performing at the Connecting Cultures Community Night this weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dancers from ORISCON will be performing at the Connecting Cultures Community Night this weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Hundreds of people expected to show up for a night of food and entertainment celebrating and shining a spotlight on Dubbo's diverse community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.