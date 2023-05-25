Hundreds of people expected to show up for a night of food and entertainment celebrating and shining a spotlight on Dubbo's diverse community.
More than 240 people have already registered to attend the Connecting Cultures Community Night, a free event which will run from 5:00pm to 10:00pm at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, May 27.
"Originally we just hired one room in the convention centre, now we've hired the whole convention centre," Khaled Taleb, Migrant Support Officer at Connecting Community Services, said.
"This event will bring together culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) people and Indigenous communities.
"It will help to break down the barriers which divide communities and has the potential to foster a better understanding of each other's cultures and promote solidarity and build bridges of mutual respect and understanding."
After an acknowledgement of country by Kris Stevens from Connecting Community Services' board of directors, attendees will hear from guest speakers from CALD communities and local Indigenous groups.
Then they will be treated to traditional dance performances from Indian, Nepalese and South Pacific Islander dance groups and food from a diverse range of cultures - including Lebanese, Chinese and Japanese.
More than just an evening of fun, Mr Taleb, who is himself a migrant from Lebanon, said the event will help Dubbo's growing multicultural community celebrate their differences and find common ground.
"We believe that diversity brings strength and unity to the region and that immigrants can contribute to the local economy and culture," he said.
"We want to show our support for those who have come to the region to make a better life for themselves and their families. Immigrants can bring with them skills and perspectives that will shape the region's future."
On the night there will also be lucky door prizes up for grabs donated by local businesses including Gowin' Around Mobile Mower Service and Repair, The Bearded Boss, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo RSL and Kaishin Taekwondo.
The event is also being supported by $9000 in funding from the NSW Government's Stronger Together Festival and Events Grants program.
"There's a growing CALD community in our region, and it's fantastic to see another opportunity for people of all cultures to come together and celebrate multiculturalism within our electorate," member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said.
"This event will shorten the distance between cultures and give people from different backgrounds the opportunity to exchange their culture and experience with others."
To register for the event or find out more information visit the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre's website.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
