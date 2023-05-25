The Dubbo Kangaroos' quest for a fourth consecutive Blowes Cup win will take them to Orange this weekend to face the Emus.
The second-placed Roos has been in red-hot form lately, winning their past three games to sit above Emus on the ladder.
Trailing only the Bathurst Bulldogs, the Roos haven't lost since facing the defending premiers at Ashwood Park.
With matches against the Emus and Bulldogs coming up, Roos flyhalf Nate Ambler said after their win over Orange City, the club is determined to match it with the best side in the competition.
"We spoke about the next four games a couple of weeks ago, we want to go four from four and not lose another game at home," he said.
"We've now won three in a row and all by massive margins.
"We haven't let many tries in either, I think Pauly (Elliott) is going to be really happy."
Emus are coming off a 34-10 loss to the Bulldogs in their last match, former Dubbo Roo Josh Bass will be hoping he can make it a second consecutive win against his old club.
When the two sides met at No.1 Oval earlier in the year, it was the Orange-based squad who got the choccies, winning 14-7 in round two.
But the Roos seem like a different side in the past three weeks and there is a lot of confidence about how the group is playing.
Tim Beach is back to his best while Jake Styles was brilliant just seven days ago.
The Bathurst Bulldogs will be without winger Isaac Hogan for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the club's 34-10 win over Orange Emus last weekend.
"It's tough knowing I won't be playing for the rest of the season but it is what it is," Hogan said.
"I made a quick step off the left and it just went - fell straight under me. I felt the knee buckle.
"I'd done my shoulder a couple of seasons ago in a game against Cowra, and that ended my season too.
"I'm used to all the recovery process now so it'll be fine."
But fortunately for the Bulldogs, their lower-grade sides are flying and Hogan's injury will give another Bathurst flyer the chance to impress against Forbes.
The Platypi have struggled so far this season, with only one win to their name and Bathurst made light work of them in round two, winning 61-5.
Orange City are looking to bounce back from a tough trip to Dubbo on Saturday when they host Cowra at Pride Park.
City were outclassed last week against the Roos, trailing 15-0 after eight minutes before fighting their way back into the game.
Speaking to the Dubbo Kangaroos' Facebook page, City's Josh Tremain said they can match it with the top sides after taking down Orange Emus just two weeks ago.
"It was such a huge high and it wasn't a fluke," he said.
"We know we have it in us but the Roos were too good today."
Cowra currently sit a point outside the top four and a win on Saturday would see the Eagles leapfrog City.
All three matches will kick off at 3:15pm.
