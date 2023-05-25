Both the Geurie Goats and Dubbo Kangaroos will come together on Friday night to remember one of their proudest sons.
The two clubs will take on each other at Apex Oval in a memorial game for the late Marty Tink, a proud and valued member of both the Goats and Roos.
Several of Tink's former teammates will come out of retirement for the match, with Tradies In Sight and mental health information available on the evening for anyone to access.
The game will also act as a curtain-raiser for the Goats' clash against Coonabarabran in the Oilplus Cup.
One of the key figures behind the Dubbo Roos side of things, Jason Coyle hopes the night can start up important conversations.
"That's the purpose of the night is to get a group of guys together in support of mental health and suicide awareness," he said.
"That's how we've been selling it to our guys, we want to get together and have a runaround.
"All our boys are ex-players, none of them are current and everyone is around that 40-year-old mark.
"We are all about Marty's age, we all played with him so we are going to go out there and have a bit of fun.
"In the same breath, we really are going to try and get around each other to have a chat about mental health and suicide awareness."
Geurie's Matt Dowell and the rest of the Goats have been hard at work behind the scenes to honour their mate, reaching out to Coyle to put together a team for the match.
While a lot of the players for the Roos on Friday will be former players, Coyle admitted there are going to be a few new recruits who have signed up for the special event.
"We've got maybe two or three guys who have never played rugby before but they grew up with Marty and went to school," he said.
"They'd been good mates with him until the day he died and they threw their hands up to be part of it because it's something that is special to them."
Tink joined the Goats in 2013 after leaving the Roos and was an 'old-school forward who was loved by his fellow piggies'.
Winning a premiership in 2018, Tink played 107 games for the Goats and was awarded a life membership the following year for his contribution to the club as a player and committee member.
Donations buckets will be present on the night with a full canteen and bar also available.
Entry to the match is $5.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
