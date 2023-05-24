Daily Liberal
Home/News/Education

Dubbo College South Campus student Ava Forrester makes public speaking regional finals

Updated May 25 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo College South Campus Year 9 student Ava Forrester. Picture supplied
Dubbo College South Campus Year 9 student Ava Forrester. Picture supplied

Not everyone has a way with words, but one Dubbo College student certainly does.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.