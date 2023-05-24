Not everyone has a way with words, but one Dubbo College student certainly does.
Dubbo College South Campus' year nine student Ava Forrester has progressed to the regional finals in the NSW Public Speaking Competition - The Plain English-Speaking Award.
Ms Forrester crafted a speech with the topic "how humanity is destroying itself" and delved into social constructs, labelling, and self-fulfilling prophecies throughout her seven-minute speech.
"I wanted to think of something different to everyone else, so it stands out, and is memorable," Ms Forrester said.
Ms Forrester competed in the Western NSW local final against nine other students from schools across the region, including Orange High School, Parkes Christian School, St Matthews Catholic School, Scots All Saints Bathurst, and Denison College Bathurst High.
In addition to a prepared speech, students were presented with an impromptu speech challenge.
Ms Forrester delivered a thought provoking three-minute speech in reply to the topic 'wait 10 minutes more' drawing on her personal experiences as an older sibling.
The fast-thinking, talented student received high praise and subsequently the runners-up award for her speeches.
When asked what Ms Forrester enjoys most about public speaking, she replied with quiet confidence.
"I really like having my voice heard," she said.
"For a long time, I was nervous about speaking out.
"It has helped me come out of my shell a bit."
Dubbo College South Campus Head English teacher, Ms Lauren Ward, was pleased to witness how well the students worked together, and how well they interacted.
"I think that's what it's all about. finding commonality even though these students are from different towns and different schools," she said.
"They share a passion, and they have an opportunity to have their voices heard.
"I'm very proud of Ava."
Ms Forrester described her teacher, Ms Ward as "incredibly supportive".
"Ms Ward has been a great help. She has her views about my speech but tells me how to improve without improving it herself," she said.
"She gives me the tools to improve and gives me room to grow as a person."
Ms Ward believes equipping her students for life is a powerful tool.
"Empowering my students to believe in themselves, that's the most important thing" she said.
The NSW Regional Winners will be revealed following the finals competition on Wednesday, May 31.
