Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

New Holland Cup 2023: Dubbo Rhinos will travel to CSU Bathurst to face the students on their Old Boy's Day

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry (centre) is continuing to blood several youngsters into his first grade side. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry (centre) is continuing to blood several youngsters into his first grade side. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Doug Sandry's Dubbo Rhinos will welcome yet another debutant this weekend with one of the club's younger members to get his first crack in the top grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.