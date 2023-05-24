FORMER Bathurst Regional councillor Jacqueline Rudge has told a court the last thing she wanted to do was disclose her mental health issue publicly, but said she felt she had no choice after receiving a letter in the mail saying she needed to step down from council in March, 2020.
Evidence before the court on Tuesday, May 23 also revealed that on the day she received the letter, had she not had appropriate support, Ms Rudge could have taken her own life in response to what was sent to her.
Ms Rudge gave evidence for the second time in the trial of former Bathurst mayor Robert William Bourke on Tuesday.
Bourke is accused of misconduct in public office over a letter sent to Ms Rudge in 2020, which said people were aware of her history of mental illness and she should "stand down".
Bourke denies knowing about the contents of the letter and has pleaded not guilty to misconduct and an alternative charge of demanding with menace to influence a public official.
The jury trial, which began on Monday, May 22 in the Orange District Court, is expected to last seven days.
While giving evidence on Tuesday, Ms Rudge told the court she had a conversation with Bourke about the letter. She said he (Bourke) had contacted her over a council issue and during the conversation "he mentioned a group of people being involved in putting the letter together."
When asked by Crown prosecutor, Paul Kerr, "Can you remember any more?", she said it was "an off-the-cuff comment."
"About a group of people being involved in creating and sending that letter," she said.
"I said, 'What ... how do you know'?
"He said, 'I keep my ear to the ground'.
"I said, 'Who? ... Can you tell me?', and he said, 'No, I can't do that'.
"I was quite shocked by the comment."
The Crown then asked how long the conversation came after the letter was received, and she thought "before August."
The court also heard evidence of a recorded telephone conversation between Ms Rudge and a former volunteer at the op shop managed by Bourke, Christopher Hosa, who the court heard was allegedly asked to write on the envelope and post the letter sent to Ms Rudge.
In the conversation, which was played in court, Ms Rudge asked Mr Hosa if he had written on an envelope and addressed it to Jacqui Rudge. He said he had.
In the recording, Mr Hosa said he didn't know what was inside, he was just told to write on the envelope.
When Ms Rudge asked Mr Hosa if he could tell her who it was, he replied, "The mayor".
Ms Rudge, in the recorded conversation, then said she "had her suspicions".
She again asked him, "He got you to do it?", and Mr Hosa replied, "Yes".
He again said he didn't know what was in the letter, but said it "must have been pretty bad".
"It was bad. I went straight to police; I can't understand why he would do that to me," Ms Rudge replied.
In the phone call, Ms Rudge said to Mr Hosa sending a letter (like she had received) "to an elected member was a very serious crime" and added "he's made you the fall guy."
She again said she had her suspicions but "didn't want to bring herself to think he would do that."
In the telephone call, she told Mr Hosa the "letter was very hurtful" and said she had spent time in the Panorama Clinic, adding she "could have easily committed suicide that day" if she hadn't had someone there to support her.
When asked by the Crown about her decision to go public with her story, by contacting a journalist at the Western Advocate in the days after receiving the letter, Ms Rudge said it was not something she wanted to do.
"Definitely not," she said.
Ms Rudge said she didn't want to disclose her mental health history, but felt she had no option.
"I did it because of the letter," she said.
"I didn't know what the next move was going to be. It (the letter) said seven days. I wasn't sure what would happen."
The trial continues in Orange District Court on Wednesday, May 24.
