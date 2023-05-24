Daily Liberal
Jacqui Rudge in the witness box in former mayor, Bobby Bourke's District Court trial

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated May 24 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:56pm
Jacqueline Rudge, at left, leaving Orange Court House on Monday.
FORMER Bathurst Regional councillor Jacqueline Rudge has told a court the last thing she wanted to do was disclose her mental health issue publicly, but said she felt she had no choice after receiving a letter in the mail saying she needed to step down from council in March, 2020.

