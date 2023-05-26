Wiradjuri artist Nathan Peckham will shine at Vivid Sydney with his original designs transformed into light art sculptures for Wild Lights at Taronga Zoo Sydney.
A proud Tubbagah Wiradjuri man from Dubbo, Mr Peckham is the creative director and founder of YURANA CREATIVE. Inspired by the learnings from his Elders, Mr Peckham weaves together a vibrant mixture of modern digital media and methods to breathe life into his unique brand of artwork and design.
"I like using bright, vivid colours because it resonates life and energy into our culture," he said.
"Our Dreamtime stories are very ethereal and as a kid I used to imagine what they might look like, so there's a lot of my childhood imagination of Dreamtime stories in these pieces.
"Very bright, very vibrant, but they've still got that cultural grounding that I was taught as a kid."
Wild Lights at Taronga as part of Vivid Sydney 2023 will see Australia's unique wildlife transformed into a light display, with the unveiling of a brand-new night trail showcasing some of the country's most iconic species: the echidna, emu, dingo, kangaroo, koala, platypus and possum.
This year marks the 13th edition of Vivid Sydney, which is the city's largest festival celebrating creativity, innovation and technology.
Sydney will be transformed by colour over 23 nights and Peckham's work will be on show alongside those from some of the world's greatest light artists.
Mr Peckham's two-dimensional designs have been brought to life in partnership with Ample Projects, a Sydney-based collaborative specialising in public art projects and experiences.
"The process was really interesting, everything still comes from my hand, with my sketches and concept drawings informing the sculptors how to make the real-life thing," he said.
"To be able to walk around something that came from my imagination and from my hands, it's going to be really special so I'm looking forward to that.
"Being a light sculpture, there's the visual spectacle of it, but I really hope it triggers the viewers' curiosity to learn more about our art and culture, and to think about our art in a different way.
"We have a very diverse way of expressing art throughout our Aboriginal communities, so if it gets people to think and sparks their curiosity to learn more, then that's a win for me."
Running for 18 nights as part of Vivid Sydney 2023, this year's Wild Lights at Taronga has been inspired by ancient and present wisdom of the oldest continuing culture on the planet and will see Australia's unique wildlife be transformed into a spectacle of light.
Wild Lights at Taronga is an all-ages, ticketed and inclusive event that makes for the ultimate family night out with tickets on sale now.
Wild Lights at Taronga Zoo runs from Friday, May 26 to Saturday, June 17, opening Wednesday through Sunday evenings.
Wild Lights will also be open for the King's Birthday public holiday on Monday, June 12 and you can book your tickets at https://www.taronga.org.au/sydney-zoo/events/vivid.
Taronga is a not-for-profit organisation, so all proceeds will go towards saving wildlife.
