Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo artist David Peckham to feature at Taronga Zoo for Vivid Sydney

By Jennifer Hoar
Updated May 27 2023 - 2:36pm, first published May 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wiradjuri artist Nathan Peckham will shine at Vivid Sydney with his original designs transformed into light art sculptures for Wild Lights at Taronga Zoo Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.