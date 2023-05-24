It was a welcome return to South Dubbo Oval for the Dubbo Junior AFL under 17s, with the side scoring a big win over the Bathurst Bushrangers on Sunday.
The home side was back to near their best over the weekend, running away with a 12.8.80 to 7.15.57 win with Xander Lakin starring.
Lakin slotted five goals for the Dubbo outfit in his first game back from injury.
The side's coach Michael Armstrong was understandably impressed with what his group were able to accomplish.
"The boys played very well on the weekend," he said.
"They turned up with 11 boys so we gave them three players.
"The three we gave them resulted in about three or four goals, they played in the spirit of the game but it isn't great for our for and against."
Sharing players isn't uncommon in the junior competition, with sides often lending numbers when teams are short.
While he might not be the biggest fan of the concept, Armstrong admitted it was the right thing to do.
"It's in the spirit of the game and makes things even," he said.
"I don't like the idea of giving players over but in the grand scheme of things it's the right thing to do because it makes things even."
The win for Dubbo keeps them third on the ladder with two wins and as many losses so far this season.
Orange and Bathurst Giants are the only sides to sit above Dubbo, each team only have lost one match.
After a competitive start to their season, Armstrong has been happy with the influx of players over the summer.
"We've actually got 17 on the books this year," he said.
"It's been quite a while since we've had that many but whether or not those 17 will travel away to Bathurst this weekend to face the Giants is a different story."
Lakin is one of several of the squad's players to have stepped up into the Dubbo Demons' team this year and Armstrong said there will be more youngsters to follow.
"Xander Lakin and Rickky Dawson have all played seniors," he said.
"There are a fair few more boys later this year who will be playing senior footy.
"We've got about six players who will go into seniors next year, so we are trying to get their experience up now."
The under 12s and 14s both won via forfeit on Sunday while the Youth Girls went down in their match against the Bushies.
