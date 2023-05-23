Over 30 grounds host top-flight rugby league in the Central West.
From the historic Tony Luchetti Sportsground in Lithgow, the state-of-the-art Glen Willow Stadium and the much-loved but weathered Oberon Sportsground, each ground has their own features that make them adored by the home faithful.
For St Pat's coach Zac Merritt, three grounds come to mind when asked where's the best place to play anywhere in Western Division.
"Especially with Carrington having its own NRL game there ... (it's) made it a great ground."
But in terms of the best crowd experience, Merritt is staying loyal to his roots.
"If you play for Forbes, Spooner Oval is the best," the Forbes junior said.
"They've got the best supporters. It's hostile when they're firing. They certainly get up you when you're firing.
"That Orange CYMS-Forbes in the semi-final last year, Forbes were down and the crowd got behind them and got them home in the end."
Merritt also rated his current home at Jack Arrow Oval as a good pick, as fans can get quite close to the action.
"You're right on the field at St Pat's," he said.
"You can hear everything and hear the hits. St Pat's is probably one of the better ones, for being right on the pitch."
Central Western Daily editor Nick McGrath has been to his fair share of grounds when reporting on matches over the years.
He's picked two grounds as his favourite, one still in use - Parkes' Pioneer Oval - and one that doesn't host senior rugby league anymore, Jubilee Oval in Mudgee.
"Few venues generate an atmosphere quite like the home of the Spacemen when Parkes takes on Forbes on the June long weekend," he said of Pioneer Oval.
"It's genuinely one of the best bush footy fixtures anywhere in NSW, and a must-attend for anyone looking to immerse themselves in everything great about community sport; and a big part of that is the ground.
"Pioneer Oval can house a big crowd on a few great hills, cars are able to park around the perimeter of the ground, its canteen is elite and 'Wok' Wheeldon may just be one of the best ground announcers anywhere in Western Division. There's not a bad seat in the house."
And while Jubilee Oval has now been usurped by the now state of the art Glen Willow venue, McGrath said the old Jubilee Oval had "bucket loads of character and history".
"Jubilee Oval has been the scene of many of Group 10's best games over the years, the remarkable '09 grand final [where Mudgee defeated Lithgow 32-29] just one of those," he said.
"Cars parked around the perimeter of the ground, horns tooting every time the Dragons score and, of course, the peanut gallery hanging over the fence every second weekend, it's one of the region's best grounds and if Group 10 was to ever adopt a heritage round, the Dragons running out at Jubilee again should be top of the list."
Now you can vote on your favourite ground. We've put together a bumper list of close to 40 grounds for you to pick from.
