Ellerslie Lane was created to give Warren women a place to gather together, browse and drink coffee - and now the homewares store has just as much interest from men as it does from women.
Bonnie Storer and her mum Pam Storer opened-up the business in the old NAB building in 2021 to fill "a bit of a gap in the market" - but found they were also filling a different gap in the market.
"There was nowhere for women in these towns. The men have footy and golf and a lot of women are out here because they've fallen in love with a farmer," Ms Storer (Bonnie) told the Daily Liberal.
"The men have their thing and their passion, but what's here for women? Where's the draw card to bring young women out here and make them stay?
"Being a young person myself, I wanted more mates, and more reason for people to want to come out here and then stay. That was my biggest driver - we're still working on that concept, we really want to grow and evolve and create a real hub for the town."
The shop began selling coffee years ago, adding this to their fashion, homewares, baby items, gifts, and house and garden offerings.
Locals make sweet and healthier treats to sell in the cafe - including homemade quiches, mars bars slices and bliss balls - and they have their bread and pastries delivered from Farmer's Bakehouse in Dubbo.
Ms Storer grew up on a farm in Warren with her dad, Golden Guitar-winning singer and songwriter, Greg Storer, and her aunt - Greg's sister - is songwriter Sara Storer.
"I went to primary school here and went away to boarding school in Ballarat. I'm the eldest of four. My sister Pip works at the shop as well. My brother jack works locally at the Toyota and my sister Mille is at boarding school too," Ms Storer said.
The feedback has been positive, according to Ms Storer, who said she had one lady say the shop brought Warren to life. Another said it was "pure joy" being in the store, which made Ms Storer's mum cry with happiness.
"I love Warren. I've always had a real passion for the community," Ms Storer said.
"It used to be a thriving town, but you don't need as many people labouring on properties as you used to.
"It means the world to me to provide a bit of a hub, a safe space, a happy, fun and good environment. If they've had a bad morning they can have a milkshake and a chat."
Ms Storer said though she created the store for women, "our most regulars are men".
"That's been interesting. The conversations - there's a lot to be said for that."
Ms Storer and her sister Pip feature on their dad and aunt's new album, Storer.
"That was a really cool experience to be involved in the making of the album and the touring of the album. Working with these musicians who are honestly the most talented humans I have met in my life," Ms Storer said.
Growing up with a musician dad meant there was "lots of music" in Ms Storer's childhood.
"For Pip and I in the shop, it's encouraged a fair bit of creativity," she said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
