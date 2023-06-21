Daily Liberal
Our Business

Ellerslie Lane provides much-needed community hub in Warren

By Sarah Falson
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 11:00am
Ellerslie Lane was created to give Warren women a place to gather together, browse and drink coffee - and now the homewares store has just as much interest from men as it does from women.

