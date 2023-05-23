Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Zoo Chat | School students learn about critically endangered plains wanderer at Dubbo

By Jennifer Hoar
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taronga Western Plains Zoo conservation keeper Steve Kleinig shows Hay primary and secondary students the VHF tracking array used to locate animals like the plains wanderer.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo conservation keeper Steve Kleinig shows Hay primary and secondary students the VHF tracking array used to locate animals like the plains wanderer.

Students in the state's south-west are learning about efforts to save the critically endangered plains wanderer from extinction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.