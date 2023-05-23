Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo has second highest birth rate in NSW according to new data

Ciara Bastow
Layton Holley
By Ciara Bastow, and Layton Holley
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macie Rose Ovington born in January 2023 to parents Susie and Nathan Ovington. Picture by Belinda Soole
Macie Rose Ovington born in January 2023 to parents Susie and Nathan Ovington. Picture by Belinda Soole

Since 2011, Dubbo has sat in the top 10 places recorded for the most births for any NSW suburb and that hasn't changed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.