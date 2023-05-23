Three rounds into the new Castlereagh League season and it's all about the Cobar Roosters and Gulgong Terriers.
The two sides are unbeaten at the top of the standings after scoring similar big victories in very different circumstances on Saturday.
The Roosters were at home and took on Dunedoo in front of a big crowd for sponsors' day which also included an Cobar Old Boys' reunion.
READ ALSO:
The Roosters of old got the marvel at the current side as it scored an emphatic 42-16 win over the visiting Swans.
Dunedoo had not lost prior to Saturday but the round three result was a flex of the muscles from a Roosters outfit gunning for back-to-back titles this year.
A bigger test is expected this weekend when Cobar welcomes the Narromine Jets to Tom Knight Oval.
The Jets will head to Cobar after a thumping 54-18 win away at Baradine in round three, a performance highlighted by three tries for Freddy Joji.
After a strong crowd at Cobar on Saturday, another bumper one is expected for the Narromine meeting.
The two clubs will do battle in juniors and seniors, with the action starting with the under 19s while the senior match will be played under lights later in the evening.
The Jets are just one win off Cobar, who trail Gulgong only on differential at the top of the ladder.
The Terriers have impressed so far this season and they maintained their unbeaten status when they got the job done at Coonamble on Saturday.
The match finished 50-8 in favour of Gulgong and Blake Gorrie and Toby O'Leary both scored hat-tricks in the dominant victory.
The victory is the latest statement from the Terriers given the renowned doggedness of the Bears when they play at 'Bearstone Park'.
In the round's other match, the Binnaway Bombshells had a blistering start to thank after a thrilling win over last year's grand finalists, the Gilgandra Panthers, at The Crater.
The Bombshells stunned the Panthers in the opening 20 minutes, scoring at a point a minute and looking as if they were about to give the visitors a real touch up.
But by half-time the Panthers had clawed their way back into the contest and the scoreboard read 20-16 in favour of the hosts.
The second half was much the same as the first as the Bombshells again piled on the points before the Panthers rallied again.
Ultimately, the youthful and enthusiastic Bombshells outfit was not to be denied and they held on for a well-deserved 34-30 victory.
The loss by the Panthers leaves them without a win this season, something they will be out to rectify when they host their arch-rivals, the Coonabarabran Unicorns this coming Saturday.
At the same time the Bombshells will be looking to build on their win when they play the Coonamble Bears who, similar to Gilgandra, are also searching for their first victory for the season.
Gulgong will travel to Baradine in the round's other match.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.