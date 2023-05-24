Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Business coach, yoga teacher Kate Astill teachers marketing to wellness businesses

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kate Astill's grandmother used to tell her she could do and be anything she wanted to be, and now, Ms Astill is teaching this to others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.