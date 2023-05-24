Kate Astill's grandmother used to tell her she could do and be anything she wanted to be, and now, Ms Astill is teaching this to others.
"We are capable of doing whatever we want to do - we just have to have the right mindset to do it," Ms Astill told the Daily Liberal, while reminiscing about visiting her grandmother's house in Narromine after school when she was a child.
"I still have that mantra in my head. I think it's true for everyone, but not everyone has the opportunity to hear that from a young age - and now it's up to me to let them know it's true."
Ms Astill is a yoga teacher and business coach based in Dubbo who specialises in marketing mentorship and content creation for clients in the health and wellness space.
But she began her career in a different area, by studying for a Bachelor of Medical Science and working in the scientific field, managing point-of-care devices for pathologists working in bedside care.
As time went by, she climbed up the rungs, moving into project management in the health industry - but she found there were "a lot of internal roadblocks".
"The higher you go to the top, the less it was about the patient and the more it was about the budget," she said.
Then, Ms Astill found yoga, which was a life-changer. She did her teacher training, began running empowerment workshops for women in Dubbo, and took over a local yoga studio in 2019.
She threw herself in head first and hosted retreats, self care workshops, manifestation workshops, and more.
But it was the relationships she made in this space - and what she learnt about her fellow business men and women in the self care and healing space - that would prompt her to become a marketing mentor.
"I found across the board they needed assistance with marketing and branding. A lot of traditional methods don't feel right for people in that healing space," Ms Astill said.
"It doesn't always come as first nature to them - that promotional stuff doesn't always sit right with them."
So, Ms Astill took a variety of workshops in social media management, marketing, and business management, and offered these services to the entrepreneurs in the business and welfare space.
She is also teaching meditation and breath work to organisations and schools.
"It's nice to see it starting to become more routine to talk about mental health and the importance of being in the present moment and to strip back all those external pressures and the things that compound people.
"Fear especially after COVID - it's nice to see that everyone is conscious of that now and they're taking more alternative methods to stay in the moment and be present."
Ms Astill wears many hats - just like her grandmother said she could. And this is what she teaches others they can do, too.
"It's OK if you try one thing and decide you don't like it and try something else. It's OK to change," Ms Astill said.
She also hosts a podcast, called The Strip, on which she interviews people in her world - body positive advocates, healers, business coaches and yoga teachers - about their origins stories.
"We can all experience the same thing and everyone will come out with a different perspective. To hear how people cope with different issues, extreme challenges, roadblocks ... it can be so powerful."
Ms Astill is also the secretary of the Titan Macquarie Mud Run.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
