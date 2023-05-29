New AI tool helps makes sense of cryptocurrency

If you're having trouble getting your head around crypto, Binance Sensei can help. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Binance Australia.

In the past year there's been a rapid rise in interest in artificial intelligence (AI). It's entered the mainstream with the emergence of advanced systems such as AI-driven ChatGPT and Dall-E, sparking a mountain of debate around what the quickly-evolving technology means for us in the future.



But the value of AI for users today is already being harnessed by innovative businesses who have recognised its potential as a tool to deliver even better service and assistance to their customers.



Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is one of those forward-thinking companies. It has launched a new tool that uses advanced AI technology to boost its commitment to making it easier for people to learn about Bitcoin, Web3, cryptocurrency and blockchain.



Binance Sensei leverages the power of AI to help Binance users access the wealth of resources available on its Binance Academy, one of the largest platforms for crypto and blockchain education.



With Binance Academy featuring thousands of educational articles available for free to anyone to use, Binance Sensei aims to make finding the exact information users want, faster and more simple.



"Our goal here at Binance is to facilitate the worldwide adoption of Web3 by creating an ecosystem that's accessible to everyone regardless of their level of expertise," said Binance Australia's Liam O'Doherty.



"We've placed special emphasis on education and have established various educational initiatives and resources. Now Binance Sensei allows users to access the wealth of knowledge in a more intuitive way."



Binance Sensei is aimed at making educating yourself about the crypto universe easier. Picture Shutterstock

How does it work?



Binance Sensei is seamlessly integrated into Binance Academy and has transformed how users explore and interact with the educational content.



Users just enter keywords or questions into the interactive chat window and Binance Sensei will then quickly provide an easy-to-understand response sourced from Binance Academy's collection of articles, guides, and glossary entries, or from other reliable open sources.



Powered by state-of-the-art ChatGPT technology, Binance Sensei has been instructed to deliver relevant and easily digestible information.



"It's designed to make it easier than ever for users to dive into complex topics or quickly grasp new concepts, and to cater to a wide range of learning styles and preferences," said Mr O'Doherty.

"Whether you're a curious newcomer who wants to understand the basics of blockchain or a seasoned professional looking for more complex information, Binance Sensei can help."



What Is Binance Academy?

Launched in 2018, Binance Academy provides a wide range of content including articles, guides, videos, and glossary entries, catering to various skill levels and interests, and covering diverse topics, from basic concepts to advanced trading strategies.



The platform is available in more than 30 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Korean, and more, reaching millions of users worldwide.

Binance Academy's content is free, with no advertisements and no requirement for payment or registration, allowing everyone to learn at their own pace and access information without any restriction.



Binance Academy also offers a Learn and Earn program, which allows users to earn crypto while learning about Web3 through interactive quizzes and videos.

How to get started

To make the most of Binance Sensei just head to the Binance Academy website and locate the bot icon.



Click on the icon to access Binance Sensei and once the chat window opens type in your question or keywords of interest.



You'll be provided with a concise, approximately 150-word summary tailored to your needs, as well as three suggested articles to expand your knowledge on the topic.

