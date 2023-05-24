A passion for history is not commonly a young person's game but Courtney Knaggs, Dubbo's Rural Achiever for 2023, hopes to put together a book about how Dubbo was settled.
The Old Dubbo Road resident said not many people knew the history of Dubbo and she and her grandparents were collating stories and piecing it together to pass down the generations.
Ms Knaggs was named Rural Achiever at the Dubbo Show 2023 on Saturday, May 20, during a ceremony in which the Dubbo Young Woman, Savannah Kayelah, was also sashed.
"There's a lot of history out there that's getting left behind. The place my grandparents own, that's where the settlement of Dubbo originated from," Ms Knaggs said.
"No one really knows what happened so long ago. It's all getting lost from being passed on through the generations. Everyone's losing interest but it's important to keep the history going."
Ms Knaggs said she didn't know much about the Rural Achiever's role - to represent the district in rural settings - before she entered, though she had heard lots about the Young Woman competition.
"I saw the opportunity and though, why not, I've got nothing to lose and a lot to gain," she told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Knaggs, 21, is studying at Warren TAFE for a Certificate II in animal care. After that, she plans to do a Certificate IV in vet nursing.
"I'm currently studying and working in Warren Vet to get experience, and working at a cafe just outside of Dubbo as a cook. I definitely like it," Ms Knaggs said.
She lives on a sheep, cattle and cropping farm, and is currently breaking-in a horse at home and recently sold sheep for market.
Ms Knaggs' is also interesting in breaking-in cattle, photography, and using the online space to grow small business.
Ms Knaggs spent three days at the Dubbo Show over the weekend. As a Rural Achiever, she is a show ambassador and an honorary member of the Dubbo Show Committee for the next twelve months.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
