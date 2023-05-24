Daily Liberal
Courtney Knaggs named Rural Achiever at Dubbo Show 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 24 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
A passion for history is not commonly a young person's game but Courtney Knaggs, Dubbo's Rural Achiever for 2023, hopes to put together a book about how Dubbo was settled.

