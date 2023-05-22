Daily Liberal
St John's junior Isaah Yeo will play for NSW in game one of the State of Origin series

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:30pm
Dubbo's Isaah Yeo has been named to represent NSW later this month. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Dubbo's Isaah Yeo will add to his eight NSW State of Origin matches later this month after being selected in Brad Fittler's squad for the opening fixture of the series.

