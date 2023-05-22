Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Former Australian test cricket captain Brian Booth dies aged 89

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Western Zone has lost one of its greatest cricketers with the death of former Australian captain Brian Booth MBE on Friday at the age of 89.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.