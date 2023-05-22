It had been more than a decade since Troy Williams had stepped foot in Dubbo but his visit on Friday night brought a massive smile to his face after taking out the Gallagher Little Red Jug Series Final.
Charlie's Ace took out Friday's night feature race on the opening evening of the 150th Dubbo Show while stablemate Major Statement managed to run second.
Driven by Olivia Frisby, Charlie's Ace showed great late speed to take out the win, a victory Williams was quite pleased with.
"It was good, it was nice to come back home and get the feature on the night," he said.
Williams was in the driver's seat on Major Statement ($3.50) the more fancied of his two runners in the 1720m final and the pair got off to a great start as they lead early.
But as the race went on, Charlie's Ace ($7) quietly moved into position, making up several positions to sit just on the rear of Major Statement and Steve Turnbull's The Rainbow Beach ($3.10).
As a boy, Williams spent plenty of time around the Dubbo Harness Racing Club scene and even stayed with the Lew family during his trip back home.
"Many years ago now, Mum used to be the secretary and Dad was the race caller out there," he said.
"I used to kick about at the Showground when I was a kid before the new track, we've got plenty of connection.
"I had been out to Dubbo for about 10 years so it was a really good night to go out there."
Taking out the first two places in the race was a great achievement for the trainer and confessed there were some nerves when the field made its way onto the final straight.
"We thought we could hold the front on Major Statement and if that little filly Charlie's Ace slotted in with a handy run then we thought she'd be hard to be," he said.
"It was a bit worrying at the top of the straight see one come around but once I realised it was a stablemate I was okay."
In a highly talented field, Williams' runners rose to the top and the trainer admitted he had originally three horses to run but it wasn't to be.
"We were originally supposed to have three runners but one passed away sadly after the heat," he said.
"It panned out how I thought, we felt the favourite would probably sit outside and run us along which suited the little filly that won."
The win was Frisby's third of the night, with Reason To Party and Road To Recovery all finishing first earlier in the evening.
Dubbo's John Lew scored a winner in the NSW Bred Three Year Old Heat (1720m) as Candi ($6.30) won the opening race of the night.
