Forbes might not have started the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season the way they would've wanted but the Magpies were at their gritty best on Sunday against Nyngan.
The Magpies made the trip out to Larkin Oval to face the Tigers and it was the visitors who came away with a 30-20 win, a special one for many reasons.
Without several members of their forward pack, the likes of Toby Hurford, Charlie Lennon and Traie Merritt all stood up against a high-flying Nyngan side.
A big win in the context of their season, co-captain/coach Nick Greenhalgh was proud of what his side managed to produce.
"Any time you got to Nyngan it's always a tough contest and you'd be happy to take the two points if someone offered it to you before the game," he said.
"The boys really turned up with a good attitude to win yesterday (Sunday), it was backs against the wall.
"We had a few guys out but we've got that next man-up mentality.
"I don't think first grade has won out there in a very long time so we are really happy to come away with the two points."
Cale Dunn scored a double for the Tigers who led the game early on before Forbes got into their work.
The reigning premiers turned it on late in the match to kick away and take their second win of the season.
In a match which showcased their depth, Greenhalgh admitted the club as a whole is in a really good place at the moment.
"I think we counted five or six guys who could come back onto the bench or even into the starting side," he said.
"We are really happy with the depth we've got at the moment, our reggies (reserve grade) are really close and in games.
"They are showing good signs and the boys who are backing up are just doing a really good job for us."
Nyngan were also without a number of key men, Jacob Neill, Fletcher Hunt and Mason Williams were all among those who did not take the field on Sunday.
Tigers coach James Tuitahi is also still weeks away from a possible return from injury.
Meanwhile, Parkes overcame a tough Wellington Cowboys unit to take a 26-24 win at Pioneer Oval.
The Spacemen trailed for most of the match before going on a run to claim a win which moves them to equal top of the ladder alongside Dubbo CYMS.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
