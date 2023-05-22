Sideline eye: All the weekend's sport photos from the Dubbo region

Thousands of people went through the Dubbo Showground's gates over the weekend but there was still plenty of sporting action.
Our photographers braved the cold on Saturday when both the Dubbo Rhinos and Roos were at home.
Sunday saw Dubbo CYMS and Macquarie meet at Apex Oval in all four grades, the first derby of 2023.
READ ALSO:
If you would like to purchase any of these photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.