Macquarie Raidettes handed Dubbo CYMS their first loss of the 2023 season on Sunday when the two sides met at Apex Oval.
Macquarie came out the gates firing and claimed bragging right over their rivals, their first against Dubbo CYMS in some time.
For Macquarie coach Kaitlyn Mason, she understandably thrilled with the 20-12 result.
"It was a really good game, we prepared well throughout the week and we spoke about the key elements of the match," she said.
"They have a really good team across the park and we had to step up."
On the other hand, Dubbo CYMS' Nic Grose felt they were outplayed on the day.
"It is a tough loss, I mean any loss is a tough one," she said.
"But full credit has to go to Macquarie, they stepped up and were the better team on the day."
Rachael Forrest opened the scoring for Macquarie early before a Katie Kelly try gave them an 8-0 lead going into halftime.
One of the more talented sides in the competition, CYMS couldn't get themselves into the match and their opposition made them pay with Tiffany Stanley scoring under the posts to make the score 14-0.
Dubbo CYMS fullback Alahna Ryan got her side back in the game after scoring a try of her own before Emerson Cobby made it two in a row.
Natasha Fuller scored for Macquarie late in the half, moving the scoring along to 20-8 before Ryan grabbed her second try of the day, giving the Raidettes the win.
For Mason, she knows a lot of her team had never beaten CYMS until Sunday, something which was discussed within the group.
"That was one of the driving points at halftime," she said.
"We know they are a team who comes out strong so we knew we had to play footy for the full 50 minutes."
After starting the season with four straight wins, Grose believes there will be a bit of learning to be done following the match.
"We just went away from our structures a bit and it wasn't our day," she said.
In the other matches, Forbes thumped Nyngan 50-6 while Parkes scored a close win over Wellington at Pioneer Oval.
