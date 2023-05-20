Daily Liberal
Photos

Check out all the pictures from day two of the Dubbo Show

Ciara Bastow
AM
By Ciara Bastow, and Amy McIntyre
Updated May 20 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:30pm
Jim Murray with baby Mark Murray watching Dad, Andrew Murray shearing. Picture by Amy McIntyre
There was something for everyone on day two of the Dubbo Show Society's 150th annual show.

