There was something for everyone on day two of the Dubbo Show Society's 150th annual show.
With rides, attractions, animals big and small, fireworks and yummy food, it was no surprise crowds flocked to Dubbo Showground.
Dubbo Show Society president Wesley Temessl said the event was very important on the Dubbo social calendar.
"It brings people together from all over Australia to display and show off their work, from the horses in the main arena to chickens in the pavilion, Dubbo showcases all the amazing things people have to offer," he said.
Mr Temessl said it was an honour to be standing before the crowd as the president of Dubbo Show Society during its 150th year.
"This show is one of the biggest in regional and rural NSW and I have thank everyone for continuing to support our show, as well as the hardworking committee who make the show possible," he said.
Past show presidents were on hand to show their support, including J.K Shanks - the president in 1973 during the show's centenary. Mr Temessl was overjoyed to have them attend the 150th event and said their contribution to the show society was much appreciated.
NSW Govenor Margaret Beazley was called upon to officially open the 150th Show and she mentioned how she believed there was something very special about Dubbo.
"I haven't put my finger on it, but people who come from Dubbo don't hide behind it, they are very proud of it and I understand why you are so proud of coming from Dubbo," Ms Beazley said.
She said it was hard to escape people who come from Dubbo, having ended up marrying a Dubbo boy herself.
"He has kept his connections with people here from Dubbo and he is a trustee from Dubbo High School [Dubbo College] and I think that shows the kind of people we have in Dubbo," she said.
Ms Beazley said 150 years of a continuous committee event showed there was something very special about who the committee was and what they stand for.
"It is one of the earliest shows in NSW and it kicked off many others in the area," she said.
"This show would not be what it is without each and every one of the volunteers. Over the three days 500 people have volunteered and are here to keep the show going."
Ms Beazley didn't take up too much time, stating she wanted to go and see all the attractions.
"It's a big show to see, the parade was wonderful and now I wish to go and see what else the show has to offer," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
