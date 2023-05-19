Former NRL star Blake Ferguson is free to play for the Wellington Cowboys in Sunday's bumper Peter McDonald Premiership clash with the Parkes Spacemen after avoiding suspension.
Being put on report last weekend was the only negative during what was a hugely successful return to Wellington and bush footy.
Ferguson was put on report midway through the first half after picking up Forbes youngster Tom Toohey and dumping him to the turf.
The Cowboys protested at the time, stating there was nothing illegal about the tackle but Ferguson was hit with a Grade 1 code of conduct charge for unnecessary contact/heavy contact.
However, the charge was dismissed and the Cowboys were only handed a concerning act notice as a warning.
Forbes prop Tongia Fox wasn't so lucky and he will spend the next two weeks on the sidelines.
During what was a heated Wellington-Forbes clash, Fox was put on report for a high shot and was hit with a Grade 1 charge.
He pleaded guilty and will miss Sunday's trip to Nyngan as well as the annual blockbuster derby meeting with the Parkes Spacemen.
Forbes is already without fellow suspended prop Aaron Wykamp while back-rower Alex McMillan will miss the Nyngan match due to injury.
Nyngan young gun Rory Quarmby was the only other PMP player to be charged after round four but he was found not guilt of unnecessary contact/heavy contact and is free to play on Sunday.
The news wasn't so good for Nyngan under 18s player Braith Boyd, who was hit with a big five-week ban for a dangerous throw during his side's match with Macquarie last weekend.
Also in the Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership, Mudgee's Te Aamai Dermott Hopa was hit with a two-game suspension for a careless/reckless high tackle while Casson McDonald of Orange Hawks was banned for one week for striking.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
