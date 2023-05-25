Angie Thornton was given a Tina Arena album for Christmas one year as a child growing up in Dubbo and decided she wanted to make people feel like the album, 'Don't Ask', made her feel.
But she almost gave up on her dream after life took her in another direction - until she placed in a songwriting competition years later, which gave her a boost.
"I always wanted to release an album and hear my songs on the radio but at one point thought that would be impossible," she told the Daily Liberal.
"At one point I told myself if I didn't place in a songwriting competition I had entered I was giving up. Luckily one song was a finalist and another a semi-finalist.
"Joining songwriting groups and attending workshops opened up a new world of possibilities and opportunities for me.
"Releasing my album after wanting it and working on it for such a long time is a little surreal but also incredibly fulfilling and empowering. It's a confirmation that dreams can come true if you just keep trying and never give up."
Ms Thornton lives in Sydney now and works as a caseworker for a not-for-profit organisation which she said is "incredibly rewarding".
She will release her album 'Some Things Get Left Behind', independently, on June 30.
Ms Thornton describes her style as mostly pop: "It's a bit of an eclectic mix, there's some pop rock, ballads, a couple more acoustic tracks. I really love a wide variety of music myself and that's partially represented in the album."
She will be releasing two songs from the album weekly for three weeks leading up to the album release. That Something and All In will be the first singles released on June 9, followed by Mistake #3 and Some Things Get Left Behind on June 16 and The Pain of Moving On and Good For Nothing Love on June 23.
Though she tries to channel her own individuality during the creative process, she loves the pop princesses Vanessa Carlton, Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne.
"When I'm writing I'm to capture what I was feeling in that moment and the story ... trying to present those feelings and moments in time," she said.
Ms Thornton grew up in Dubbo and attended local schools Orana Heights, Delroy and Dubbo College Senior Campus. Her first job was at the local Big W.
She moved to Sydney at 16 to attend a performing arts school and came back to Dubbo briefly then moved back to Sydney.
"Life got in the way" and it wasn't until years later that she started making music again.
She said: "I hope my story inspires others not to give up on your dreams no matter how far out of reach they may seem. You just never know what's around the corner."
Ms Thornton's lyrics have earned her finalist and semi-finalist spots in various competitions including Song of the Year, International Songwriting Competitions, Great American Songwriting Contest and UK Songwriting Contest.
'Some Things Get Left Behind' was recorded in Sydney with co-writer Stephen Kiely who also produced the album.
Ms Thornton's family still lives in Dubbo and she visits regularly.
After Ms Thornton's album is released she will be releasing two standalone singles in collaboration with artist, Roxley. Keep an eye on Ms Thornton's social media at www.facebook.com/angiemakesmusic/ for future project announcements and updates.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
