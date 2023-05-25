Daily Liberal
Singer-songwriter Angie Thornton releasing debut album Some Things Get Left Behind

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 11:00am
Angie Thornton was given a Tina Arena album for Christmas one year as a child growing up in Dubbo and decided she wanted to make people feel like the album, 'Don't Ask', made her feel.

