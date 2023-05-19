Billy Sing is one of the more relaxed characters in the Peter McDonald Premiership but the prospect of this weekend's Dubbo derby is something even he is excited about.
The CYMS back-rower eager for the round four clash with Macquarie for a number of reasons after a stop-start beginning to his 2023 season.
Getting some minutes in the legs after illness ruled him out for much of the opening few rounds is one positive, while the chance to bounce back after a hugely disappointing loss to Parkes last weekend is another.
The other is the opportunity to get one over one of his best mates, Raiders back-rower and former CYMS teammate and premiership winner Jordan Reynolds.
"This weekend's game should be a cracker," Sing said
"Playing your mate, you always look forward to that. It's a bit funny, I don't know if I'm used to playing Jordo yet after playing with him for so long but you do get an extra kick when you're playing your best mate.
"You definitely want to walk away the winner from that contest."
Sing and Reynolds are likely to go head-to-head on Sunday after the CYMS man was promoted to the starting lineup by coach Shawn Townsend.
Sing only had limited minutes at Parkes last weekend and was forced to watch the bulk of one of CYMS' poorest displays in some time from the bench.
He missed the round one win over Bathurst Panthers while Sing only played 15 minutes against Lithgow the following week before being ruled out again ahead of the round three win over Wellington.
"I've been a bit crook for the last few weeks so it was good to have a hit-out at Parkes and get some miles in the legs," he said.
"I'm feeling fresh and keen to get some minutes under the belt, definitely.
"Everyone has illness or injury but it does affect your fitness and match fitness so getting a few games under your belt is the key."
The Fishies head into the derby after a 40-28 defeat at Parkes.
Townsend said after that match his side had been "outplayed, out-enthused, out-muscled" while straying from a game plan which has proven so successful was another source of disappointment.
The performance was spoken about at training midweek but Sing said it was something he and his teammates weren't dwelling on.
"We've got a lot of experience so when you do have a tough loss like that you rely on those experienced players to get you through the tough times," Sing said.
"Everyone knows it was a bad loss and sometimes you can talk about it too much.
"It just depends on how we respond this weekend."
Claude Gordon and Alex Bonham missed the Parkes match due to their own illness concerns but will be back at five-eighth and hooker respectively on Sunday.
CYMS is in a four-way share of top spot in the Group 11 pool while Macquarie is three points back with just one win to their name so far this season.
Those in blue were beaten at home by Nyngan last round and they're currently joint-bottom of the pool with defending premiers Forbes.
Given the strength of the Group 11 sides this season, every result is taking on extra significance even at this early stage as only the top four will head into the finals.
"It's a very even comp this year," Sing said of the Group 11 side of the PMP.
"I really feel like anyone can win it this year. It's going to be interesting to see over the next five or six weeks where everyone positions themselves on the ladder.
"I reckon it's anyone's game this year, definitely."
Sunday's first grade match kicks off at 2pm at Apex Oval.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
