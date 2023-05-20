Western NSW's push to continue producing future Waratahs and Wallabies has received an exciting new boost after it was announced the state government will partner with NSW Rugby.
At Dubbo on Friday, Minister for Regional and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty, officially launched the new partnership with members of the state governing body for rugby present.
The funding boost will help the NSW Rugby Western Plains Development Team continue to promote the game in an area which spans from Dubbo to Brewarrina to Bourke.
NSW Rugby's Peter Murphy believes the school holidays camps have already been a success and should only get bigger going forward.
"The program has been fantastic, we piloted it last year thanks to Regional NSW funding," he said.
"We've based here in Dubbo, we will do 80 camps this year throughout the school holidays.
"1200 kids will come through the program, it's just a great opportunity to stay connected to communities."
The Western area has been somewhat of a breeding ground for talented players with Bec Smyth (Wallaroos), Tom Robinson (Wallabies) and many more players heading to capital cities to play with Super Rugby or Super W sides.
For Murphy, he is confident the programs are being well received.
"We've got a rugby club in every regional city and town in NSW, all of our programs are based at those clubs," he said.
"Sure there will be some minor improvements that need to happen but they've been around a long time these clubs, it's all about engaging with the local clubs and communities."
READ ALSO:
Not only are the programs enjoyable but diverse as well, with Murphy explaining how.
"We know 70 per cent of the kids who turn to the camps are Indigenous, we believe through the program that they can be the next Waratahs in men and women," he said.
Tim Harrison is one of the NSW Rugby staff members who has headed west to help run the clinics, often teaching kids the game for the first time in an area which is largely dominated by rugby league.
However, Harrison admitted the staff get just as much out of the clinics as the kids do.
"It's an opportunity and a pathway into the game," he said.
"Some of these kids haven't played before, so to show them our game and experience playing it is really good."
The camps are free to attend and will be available during the school holiday periods between Terms 2 and 3 this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.