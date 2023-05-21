There are currently 250 active COVID-19 cases in juvenile and adult correctional facilities across NSW, data from Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network (Justice Health NSW) shows.
In the 14 days leading up to May 4, there were 248 new cases in a surge of the Novel Coronavirus strand.
A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said the safety of staff and inmates were the their first priority and they will continue to follow the expert advice from their healthcare provider, Justice Health NSW.
"The number of COVID cases among staff and inmates fluctuate regularly and tend to follow trends seen in the community," the spokeswoman said.
A central COVID Command Post coordinates the Corrective Services response to the pandemic and the spokeswoman said they continue to rely on it and other long-standing safety practices to prevent and control infectious and communicable disease in their prisons.
"Targeted rapid antigen testing and the use of personal protective equipment are among a variety of measures still used to minimise COVID transmission within prisons," she said.
"Justice Health NSW continues to operate its inmate vaccination program and antivirals are readily available where clinically indicated to reduce the risk of severe infection."
Minister for Health Ryan Park, who was in Dubbo on Wednesday, May 17 to talk about virtual health being expanded further out West, told the Daily Liberal Justice Health was in place and were working in "those vulnerable settings where vulnerable people are" and where it was difficult to often stop transmission.
"Hospitals, aged care institutions, corrections services, they are difficult places for transmissions to stop," he said.
"But I'm confident in the work that Justice Health does in partnership with corrections to make sure that we're delivering adequate health care, and at the same time keeping staff and prisoners safe and reducing the chance of transmission in the same way that we're trying to do that in other vulnerable care settings."
NSW Health said the comment by Corrective Services was correct and they were all working to keep the safety of staff and inmates as their top priority.
"In 2020 we established the central COVID Command Post to coordinate our response to the pandemic and we continue to rely on it," they said.
READ MORE:
A range of measures are in place for Justice Health NSW staff, other workers and patients across custodial settings and the Forensic Hospital. These include:
Any inmates or patients who are suspected cases are being immediately isolated and given a mask to prevent transmission, while they undergo any necessary testing, treatment and monitoring.
Any custodial or health staff and cleaners entering the room of a potential or confirmed COVID-19 case wear appropriate PPE, including masks, eye protection, and disposable gloves and gown to protect themselves and prevent spread of the disease.
In the Forensic Hospital, any positive cases are managed in consultation with the population health team and in line with Justice Health NSW, State and national guidelines.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
