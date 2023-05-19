Alex Ronayne may have a lot of mates still at Dubbo CYMS but this Sunday all of that will be forgotten for 80 minutes when he leads the Macquarie Raiders out onto Apex Oval.
The two Dubbo clubs will meet in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) for the first time in 2023, with a lot on the line for both sides.
The pair of sides are coming off losses to Nyngan and Parkes, respectively, last weekend but for Macquarie, they are looking to get their season back on track.
The Raiders sit three points back of fourth place on the ladder currently and Ronayne believes they can back to their best this weekend but knows it won't be easy.
"We are coming off a couple of losses so we really need to come back and get a win this weekend," he said.
"But you know what you are going to get when you play Dubbo CYMS, you've got to play the full 80 minutes not just half of a game."
A former Dubbo CYMS player, Ronayne won premierships with several of the Fishies' squad, mates he still is close with to this day.
Now co-captain/coach of Macquarie, the second-rower confessed there has been a bit of chatter getting around the worksite in the lead-up to the match.
"I've played a lot of footy with them, they are all still my good mates," he said.
"I see most of them on a daily basis, I'm looking forward to it.
"There has been a bit of banter but I'm keen for it."
Following last weekend's match, Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh have opted to move a few players around in the starting 13.
READ ALSO:
Billy Gilbert has made the move into hooker while Richie Peckham will join Harry Kempston in the halves.
Peckham's move means Filisone Pauta finds himself in the centres alongside Tyson Fuller.
While they have been at the peak of their powers this season yet, Ronayne is confident the new-look side will show a lot of improvement.
"We are still trying to find our team here at the moment," he said.
"We are really lacking a bit of direction at the moment but are still chopping and changing with our team.
"But I think the boys we've put there now what team we spoke about the start of the year wanting to be, it's starting to head that way now."
One big inclusion for the Raiders is the return of Kavanagh, with the prop named to make his return after missing the past three weeks due to suspension.
His fellow captain/coach was frustrated at times last weekend watching from the sideline and Ronayne knows just how big of an impact Kavanagh can have.
"Having Jack back is a big plus to the team," he said.
"I know he is pretty keen to get back out there, he was a bit disappointed in the two games he missed.
"He brings a lot to the team so we are looking forward to having him back."
Earlier in the day, the two clubs will meet in all four grades.
The league tag clash will be a rematch of last year's Group 11 grand final as will the reserve grade encounter.
Kick off for Sunday's first grade match is at 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.