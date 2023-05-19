Saturday, May 20
Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag starts 12pm)
MUDGEE: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Joshua Wilson-Tuckey, 3 Jayden Brown, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Luke Moody, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Andrew Bain, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Casey Burgess; Bench: 14 Toby Forrest, 15 Nicholas Bligh, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coach: Clay Priest
LITHGOW: 1 Nathan Redding, 2 Tallan Egan, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 TBC, 5 Lomano Lufe, 6 Dylan Miles, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Kevin Large, 9 Tom Large, 10 Ryan Jervis, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 Dylan Dukes, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 Josh Howarth, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coaches: Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag start 12pm)
CYMS: 1 Liam Wilson, 2 Oli Maunder, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Adam Stanford, 5 Luke Trott, 6 Ryan Banks, 7 Mitchell Evers, 8 Cameron Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Kaeden Dickson, 11 Marcel Ikinofo, 12 TBC, 13 Ethan McKellar; Bench: 14 Flynn Packham, 15 Ethan Kennedy, 16 Ed Morrish, 17 TBC. Coach: Ethan McKellar
ST PAT'S: 1 Ash Cosgrove, 2 Haze Reweti, 3 Kevin Murray, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Call Naden, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Willie Wright, 8 Luke Single, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Caleb Wardman, 12 Cooper Akroyd, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 TBC, 16 Joshua Hanrahan, 17 Cooper Earsman. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
Sunday, May 21
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
MACQUARIE: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Clayton Daley, 3 Filisone Pauta, 4 Tyson Fuller, 5 Charlie Kempston, 6 Richie Peckham, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Billy Gilbert, 10 Jack Kavanagh, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 TBC; Bench: 14 Maclay Ryan, 15 Shaq Gordon, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coaches: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Kyjuan Crawford, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Chanse Burgess; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 James Stanley, 16 Jaymn Cleary, 17 Tom Stimpson. Coach: Shawn Townsend
Carrington Park, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 11:30am)
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Michael Latu, 3 Dillion Adrole, 4 Jackson Vallis, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Joe Bugg, 7 Doug Hewitt, 8 David Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Daniel Bain, 11 McCoy White, 12 Logan Dufty, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Talon Hodge, 16 Jia Siakisoni, 17 Thomas Lemmich. Captain-coach: Jake Betts
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 TBC, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 TBC, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harrison Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 TBC, 11 TBC, 12 TBC, 13 Matthew Boss; Bench: 15 Kade Barrow, 16 Mitch Gallagher, 17 Harry Houghton, 18 Jye Barrow. Coach: Shane Rodney
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
NYNGAN: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Ash Widders, 3 Terrance Ryan, 4 Cale Dunn, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Will Black, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Tuiloma Atuau, 9 Aiden Bermingham, 10 Jackson Cox, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Liam Brodrick; Bench: 14 Mitch Williams-Hedges, 15 Hewett Haycock, 16 Bill Quarmby, 17 Harry Hammond. Coach: James Tuitahi
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Dylan Gunn, 3 Coopa Martin, 4 Ray Towney, 5 Connor Greenhalgh, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Charlie Lennon, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tom Hopkins, 11 Tom Toohey, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Marty Herbert; Bench: 14 Tom Caldwell, 15 Michael Coady, 16 Epeli Uluinavucu, 17 Nikola Sovatabua, 18 Dane Richards. Captain-coaches: Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews
Pioneer Oval, Parkes
Kick-off 2pm (league starts 11:30am)
PARKES: 1. Jake Dooley 2. James Parson 3. Cody Crisp 4. Jim Ratulolo 5. Jacob Smede 6. Joseph Dwyer 7. Chad Porter 8. Jake Hutchings 9. Jake Porter 10. Jack Buchanan 11. Rex Yallon 12. William Wardle 13. Brandon Paige; Bench: 14. Riley Scott 15. Tikiko Noke 16. Brandon Tago 17. Joseph Duffy. Captain-coach: Chad Porter
WELLINGTON: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Allan Riley, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Timothy Boney-Stewart, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Brock Naden, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Elijah Colliss, 10 Daniel Pracy, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley jr, 13 Jacob Newman; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 TBC, 16 Nat Lindsay, 19 Cooper Taylor. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
