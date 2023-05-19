It's a weekend the Dubbo Demons circle every year on the AFL Central West draw and for good reason as Sir Doug Nicholls Round has arrived for 2023.
The annual Indigenous Round will be held this weekend, running in line with the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls Round, a weekend which recognises and celebrates Indigenous players and their culture.
As they have done in the past few years, the Demons will specially designed jerseys for the weekend as they host Cowra Blues and Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday afternoon.
Demons club president Tom Skinner knows exactly how important of a weekend it is.
"The club is very proud of the Indigenous community and the support they show to Aussie Rules as well as the players we've had and helped," he said.
"It's great to be able to show some respect and honour them a bit with the Indigenous jerseys.
"We love having our Welcome to Country down by Lewis Burns, he is always great and has come down most years to do it for us."
The jerseys will be the same design as the Demons had last year, which were created by Trudy Sloane, a long-time player with the club.
In past years, the club has also painted their centre circle to represent the Aboriginal flag.
With several players throughout the club having an Indigenous background, Skinner believes there will be a lot of pride for all on Saturday.
"It's always great to wear a different jersey, it's a bit of a novelty for the players," he said.
"There is a bit of pride in the jerseys as well, a few of our players who do have Indigenous heritage seem to lift a bit when they are wearing it."
The men's Tier 2 and women's sides will both host Cowra for the first time this season, with the Blues making the journey over in the two grades.
A second win of the season could be on the cards for the Tier 2 squad after a tough loss to Orange last week but it won't be easy against a experienced Cowra side.
The women's side has started the season undefeated and has continued to blood several new players to the sport.
Meanwhile, the Tier 1 men's side currently sits without a win so far in 2023, something Skinner hopes can change this weekend against the undefeated back-to-back defending premiers.
"It's been a slow start to the season, we've been a bit disappointed with some of the performances we've put together," he said.
"Obviously we don't think we've hit our straps, hopefully, we can start to do that this weekend.
"It's a big home and away competition, so any games we can get home we like to back ourselves to put in a big performance."
All the action at South Dubbo Oval will begin at 11am.
