Cold nights around the fire call for one thing, whisky, and Black Gate Distillery in Mendooran in the central west of NSW is hosting its last ever get-together for World Whisky Day.
The owners, Brian and Genise Hollingworth, have loved hosting the celebration for the past six years but they hope to give it up with one last hurrah - and celebrate Mrs Hollingworth's 50th birthday next year without World Whisky Day getting in the way.
"We're a very small husband and wife set-up and we only make peated whisky - no-one else specialises in that in Australia," Mr Hollingworth told ACM.
The event will bring together whisky and distillers from around NSW, smoked meats and BBQ, live music, and camping if the weather permits.
World Whisky Day is a global celebration which invites "everyone to try a dram and celebrate the water of life".
The Black Gate Distillery event will include local, Australian and international whiskies and spirits, whisky and rum flights, craft beer and ciders.
To beat the hunger, there will be an assortment of smoked and barbecued meats and sides on offer throughout the day and night.
Punters will enjoy live music by Macquarie River Mudflappers and Paul "Irish" McMillan.
For those who want to stay overnight in the area, a complimentary shuttle service will pick people up and drop them off from designated areas in Mendooran. There will also be breakfast available in the morning, for those who camp on-site.
Mr Hollingworth was a mechanic by trade and moved to Mendooran to become a school teacher before taking up distilling full-time 11 years ago.
The get-together is advertised as a World Whisky Day event "like no other", and Mr Hollingworth said the rural setting made it unique.
"We're just kicking around in the dirt out in the yard. We have big fires going. It's such a contrast to the city, that's why it attracts the city people. Everyone just stands around and tells yarns around the fire, there's good whisky and good food," Mr Hollingworth said.
"It attracts a classy patron. Whisky drinkers are generally well-behaved, the polar opposite to the B&S [Bachelor and Spinster Ball] type."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Hollingworth said he had a surprise in store for patrons on the day.
Visitors will include the team from Aisling Distillery in Griffith - the owner of which will be flying his plane to Dubbo to hand deliver bottles of whisky for the event - as well as the crew from Pioneer Brewing in Orange, distillers and a barrel-maker from Corowa, and a bike group called Whisky and Wheels from Queensland.
World Whisky Day at Black Gate Distillery will take place on Saturday, May 20, from midday to 11pm, and is strictly for people 18 years and over. Bookings online are essential at www.blackgatedistillery.com/world-whisky-day
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.