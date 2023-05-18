Daily Liberal
Macquarie Raiders and Dubbo CYMS will meet in all four grades this weekend

By Tom Barber
Updated May 19 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
Macquarie Raiders reserve grade captain-coach Jack Kempston is hoping his side can claim bragging rights over Dubbo CYMS this weekend. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Macquarie Raiders reserve grade captain-coach Jack Kempston remembers all too well what happened the last time his group played Dubbo CYMS but this weekend they are out for revenge.

