Macquarie Raiders reserve grade captain-coach Jack Kempston remembers all too well what happened the last time his group played Dubbo CYMS but this weekend they are out for revenge.
The two Dubbo clubs will meet in all four grades this weekend but the reserve grade clash will be a repeat of last season's Group 11 grand final, a match which was won by CYMS.
Having gone through the season undefeated, Macquarie conceded a late try which sealed the game for CYMS in a nail-biter but it's a match the Raiders remember well.
Ahead of their first meeting since last season's decider, Kempston is hoping the Raiders can get on back on their biggest rivals.
"I think we all remember what happened to us last year for a few boys," he said.
"It's going to be good to get out there and a good chance to see where we are at."
Both sides have started the season extremely well, the Raiders are again undefeated through four matches while CYMS have lost just one game.
Fresh off the back of a big win last weekend against Nyngan, Kempston still believes there is room for improvement in Macquarie.
"We've taken on a few new boys this year which has been good," he said.
"Everyone is sort of starting to come together, I think they are undefeated too so it will be a good battle."
The likes of Caden and Shaq Gordon along with Kempston have played a lot of football but the Raiders' young core has been impressive.
Randel Dowling has settled in nicely in the halves while Bailey Ross and Jaedyn Murray look lethal when given any space.
It's the younger members of the side who have really impressed Macquarie's leader since he took over the role at the start of the season.
"We've got a lot of young boys in our sides, probably more of them than older ones," he said.
"They are doing a really good job coming through."
After playing Dubbo CYMS three times in as many weeks at one point last season, both clubs were massive advocates for the competition going Western-wide, following the under 18s and first grade in doing so.
Having already played two Group 10 sides this season, Kempston is confident the competition is stronger for the merger.
"It's been good, it's nice playing different sides each week," he said.
"I think this year's competition has been a lot stronger than what we played last year."
Sunday's match will kick off at 12:40pm.
