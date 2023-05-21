Businesses across Dubbo went orange on Wednesday to say thanks to local SES volunteers for their tireless efforts during last year's flooding event.
Western Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Brigid Rice said Wear Orange Wednesday - or WOW day - gave the community the opportunity to acknowledge the volunteers who regularly give up their time to serve others.
"We want to make sure our volunteers know their work doesn't go unnoticed. They take time away from their families, their employers and their livelihoods to support their community during times of need," she said.
"WOW Day is a time to reflect on the remarkable work our volunteers do in their own communities, and across the whole of NSW."
In Dubbo, the local Suncorp bank branch was one business to get behind the occasion, with staff wearing orange and hosting a morning tea for local SES volunteers and staff.
"They were great supporters, they put on a lovely morning tea for us. It was a great way to honour our local volunteers and also shine a light on the work the SES has done all the way through last year," said David Rankine, a spokesperson for the NSW SES Western Zone.
"They were one of a large number of businesses in Dubbo who got involved. Dubbo was obviously quite significantly impacted by flooding a number of times last year and our volunteers were out all night and through the early hours of the morning during the flood peaks.
"To know that the community really supports the work we do is wonderful and we're thrilled businesses like Suncorp were happy to host us and go the extra mile to show their appreciation."
During 2022, NSW SES volunteers responded to more than 80,000 requests for assistance, performed more than 3,800 flood rescues and saved more than 67,000 animals.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said although volunteers don't do the work they do for recognition, it's important to take time to reflect on the work they do for the community.
"Over the past 12 months we have seen our volunteers deploy across the state, helping people evacuate their flooded homes and dropping supplies to isolated communities," she said.
"We have seen our volunteers respond to intense flooding in their own community, while also maintaining an important presence at road accidents, bush searches and providing first aid to the community.
"While our volunteers don't do what they do for recognition or a pat on the back, it's certainly important that we recognise them for all they do for our wider community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.