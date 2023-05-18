Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Regional housing crisis discussed at National Rural Press Club

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE federal government should fund prefabricated homes, ask AirBnb owners to put their properties back into the rental pool and increase public housing by tenfold to stem the growing regional housing crisis, experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.