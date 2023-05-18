Luke McConochie's dominance at the Paramount Tennis Club has continued after the star player recently took out two titles.
Across the past two weekends, the club held finals to crown their 2023 club champions, with McConochie the star.
Winning the men's A Grade singles and doubles titles, McConochie proved to all just how good he is.
Taking on Andrew Kierath in the men's A Grade singles final, McConochie defeated all competitors with ease heading into the match, with the decider being no different.
The final score read 6-0 6-2 with Kierath simply out-played by a man on a mission.
In the men's B Grade singles final, Sam Coon got the better of Phil Wheeler, winning the match 6-4 6-0.
In the women's A Grade singles, rising star Amy Quilty defeated Pip Ward 6-4 6-2 in a competitive final.
In the women's A Grade doubles, Jenny Kelly and Wendy Cox defeated Leona Mills and Mandy Wells 6-2.
In the men's A Grade doubles, that man Luke McConochie was at it again, partnering with Brad Williams to defeat Mark Campbell and Ben Strachan 6-1 6-2.
READ ALSO:
In the men's B Grade doubles, Anthony Clarke and Kale Block defeated Matt Hare and Matthew Dodds 6-1 4-6 6-4 in a marathon final.
In the A grade mixed doubles, Ben Hayes and Ebony Schlenert won the final 6-4 7-5 while in the B grade, Ian Smith and Pip Ward took home the title.
After two massive days of tennis split over two weekends, the club committee wishes to thank all members that participated and the South Dubbo Tavern who provided prizes for the winners.
It's an exciting time for the club after they recently unveiled a new mural which was completed after years on planning.
Local artists Gill Pedrana was tasked with bringing the club's vision to life, a colourful and eye-catching piece which is hoped to grab the attention of onlookers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.