Paramount Tennis Club recently crowned their club champions for 2023

By Newsroom
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
Andrew Kierath (pictured) made it all the way to the men's A Grade singles final before being defeated by Luke McConochie. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Luke McConochie's dominance at the Paramount Tennis Club has continued after the star player recently took out two titles.

