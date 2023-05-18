Music will help showcase the diverse and complex history of this country when the Grigoryan Brothers perform at the Macquarie Conservatorium.
Acclaimed guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan will return to Dubbo on Friday, May 26.
For their latest show, This is Us - A Musical Reflection of Australia, the Grigoryan Brothers have created a suite of music inspired by objects personally selected from the National Museum of Australia's vast collection, tracing Australia's diverse and complex history.
READ ALSO:
The evocative nature of each of their 18 original compositions will be increased by the projection of a 3D video of each relevant object throughout the concert.
"We chose objects that represent some of our First Nations' history, as well as colonisation, migration, innovation and stories of love and loss. We were deeply moved by all of them," the brothers said.
Each composition focuses on a particular object, among them: a 65,000 year old ochre of the Madjebebe rock shelter; a convict love token relating the experience of transportation; the anchor from Matthew Flinders' HMS Investigator; a spear point fashioned by Aboriginal people from glass; a preserved specimen of a whole skinned thylacine; Sir Donald Bradman's cricket bat; and the prototype Holden motorcar that began the car manufacturing industry in Australia.
"The objects and music take us from the deep past of early Indigenous Australians to the making of contemporary Australian society," say the Grigoryans.
This Is Us is also a personal declaration from Slava and Leonard.
The music, composed during lockdown with each living in different states, is a new direction for them. While they have included their own compositions in concert programs in the past, this is the first time they are performing an entire program of their original works.
Incorporating all their influences from classical to jazz and contemporary music, performed on a variety of guitars, electric, eight-string tenor ukulele, 12-string and classical, audiences will see and hear the Grigoryan Brothers like never before.
The Grigoryan Brothers have toured internationally since 2003 and have performed throughout Europe, Asia, Australia and the USA, as well as making regular appearances at national and international festivals.
Between them, they have received four ARIA awards and 24 ARIA Award nominations. As a duo, they have recorded 12 albums, with their 13th coming out this year.
Local guitar students will also benefit from their expertise at a masterclass with these visiting artists on Friday, May 26 at the Macquarie Conservatorium.
Tickets are on sale now for the Grigoryan Brothers concert from www.123tix.com.au and at Macquarie Conservatorium.
Visit Macquarie Conservatorium's website and Facebook page for more info.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.