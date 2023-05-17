breakthru relaunch Dubbo hub on Darling Street Advertising Feature

Breakthru customers came dressed as some of their favourite movie/book/TV characters for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo supplied

CUSTOMERS and staff came from as far as Coonabarabran to celebrate a special day on Tuesday, May 2, at breakthru's Dubbo hub on Darling Street.



It was a dress up event where customers came decked out as some of their favourite movie/book/TV characters.



They performed their own ribbon cutting ceremony to make the space truly their own, and gave speeches to their peers alongside breakthru's national manager Vanessa Hansen.



Earlier this month the team at breakthru unveiled their revamped Dubbo hub with a fresh and accessible new look.

The upgraded facility, which underwent significant renovations in recent months, boasts modern and convenient features such as automatic entrances, wheelchair accessible kitchen facilities, new appliances, accessible bathroom fixtures, and adjustable height furniture throughout.

In addition to the physical upgrades, breakthru has also invested in revitalising its technology, with new computers and high-speed internet set-up to assist people with disability to develop their digital skills and find employment.

"These renovations demonstrate our commitment to improving the services and supports available to people with disability across Dubbo and the broader Western NSW region," breakthru chief executive Matt Mackay said.

"Our goal has always been to empower people with disability to achieve higher levels of independence, and providing a space like this is designed to help members of our community feel comfortable and included, which goes a long way toward achieving that goal."

Mayor of the Dubbo Region Mathew Dickerson said, "Breakthru provides a great service to our region. Having this service within the local government area is an asset for our community."



With renovations finalised and the facility new officially reopen, breakthru customers have been increasingly excited to see what has become of their old stomping grounds.