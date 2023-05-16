Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Mayoral Memo | Ten years in the making for the Dubbo Workplace Hub

By Mathew Dickerson
May 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson.

The NSW Decentralisation Taskforce was created in November 2012 consisting of the Hon. Thomas George MP as the Chair along with the Hon. Richard Torbay MP; Greg Aplin MP; Craig Baumann MP and Paul Toole MP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.