Mayoral Memo | Ten years in the making for the Dubbo Workplace Hub

Fast forward a few years, connect the NBN and add in a pandemic where we worked out how to work remotely, and we are about to have a CATO built in Dubbo. Approval has just been given by the Western Regional Planning Panel for a $48 million building in Carrington Avenue that will house over 700 NSW Government employees in the one building. It will be known as the Dubbo Workplace Hub and will allow employees from a range of government agencies to work in the one building side by side.