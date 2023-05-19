Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo to play host to Girls in Aviation Day

By Elizabeth Frias
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Girls in Aviation Day will be hosted by The Women in Aviation Australian Chapter in Dubbo in June. Picture supplied
A Girls in Aviation Day will be hosted by The Women in Aviation Australian Chapter in Dubbo in June. Picture supplied

A chance for the region's young women to explore exciting roles in the aviation and aerospace industry will be showcased at the Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) hosted by The Women in Aviation Australian Chapter at the Royal Flying Doctor Service visitor centre next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.