A chance for the region's young women to explore exciting roles in the aviation and aerospace industry will be showcased at the Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) hosted by The Women in Aviation Australian Chapter at the Royal Flying Doctor Service visitor centre next month.
The Women in Aviation Australian Chapter (WAI Australia) is hosting the event for the first time in the region and their "mission for the day is to showcase as many aviation and aerospace roles as we can," Grace Walker, Recreational Aviation Senior Flying Instructor and NSW chair of the WAI Australia said.
"We aim to spark that passion that we all love so much, we are particularly excited to be hosting this in a regional community."
The roles on offer include engineers, aircraft maintenance technicians, pilots, operational staff, and air traffic controllers, among others.
WAI Australia was formed in 2015 and is a chapter of the international organisation Women in Aviation International (WAI). They are a not-for-profit that is fully volunteer-led and run. The Chapter passionately seeks to inspire and stand for encouragement, and continued education. They are lovers of all things aviation and aerospace, and enjoy sharing their passion with others,
They are committed to promoting all of the opportunities Australia's diverse aviation and aerospace industries offer and seek to reach students, members and corporate partners across this wonderful, wide country.
In addition to Girls In Aviation Day events, WAI Australia offers free mentoring programs, and scholarships and hosts a variety of events critical to the connection and advancement of all women in the industry.
Ms Walker said previous GIAD events held globally on the same day with other chapters attracted up to 15,000 girls between the ages of eight and 17. Most of the girls were accompanied by their parents, caregivers, and teachers to learn about some of the incredible career possibilities available to them.
"We love to provide a mix of hands-on activities, which could include soldering, making paper aeroplanes, building something with Lego, practising cabin crew safety demonstrations, aircraft marshalling, and so much more with the meeting of inspiring role models with some great career stories," she said.
"Our GIAD events are always free as we don't want any young student missing out on access to such a wonderful day due to financial reasons.
"We will be providing a light lunch, covering the cost of the visitor centre's fee, and supplying a GIAD take-home kit."
Announced at their 2023 National Conference in March, The chapter now offers a free junior membership category for those under 18. Members can join here.
The event has sold out with 100 registered to take part in this incredible day.
"This is a fantastic event that has been fully embraced and supported by the region's aviation and education industries," Ms Walker said.
