Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Wellington Golf Club will host the Western Districts Ladies Golf Association Amateur Open Championship

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
May 15 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's Katrina Ferris (left) will be one of several impressive golfers set to make the journey to Wellington this week. Picture supplied
Bathurst's Katrina Ferris (left) will be one of several impressive golfers set to make the journey to Wellington this week. Picture supplied

Some of the best amateur golfers from around the region will be in Wellington this week, as the club prepares to host the Western Districts Ladies Golf Association Amateur Open Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.