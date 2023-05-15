Some of the best amateur golfers from around the region will be in Wellington this week, as the club prepares to host the Western Districts Ladies Golf Association Amateur Open Championship.
More than 150 golfers from around Western NSW will grace the greens at Wellington for the 96th running of the annual event.
Having not been held in 2022 due to Cowra's course being damaged, Wellington Golf Club and the Ladies Committee will host the competition for the first time in more than a decade.
Just months ago, Wellington's course was underwater in parts due to the Bell River flooding but now the club's Maree Cornish believes everything is right to go.
"We haven't had it for 12 years," she said.
"It's normally a 10-year turnaround, the boys and volunteers have done very well to get things up and running ahead of the tournament."
As for the talent taking part, Katrina Ferris (Bathurst), Kim Robinson (Dubbo), Lynette Wong (Dubbo), Sharon Nott (Dunedoo), Lee Pickett (Wentworth) and Denise Haesler (Wellington) will be some of the big names on display.
READ ALSO:
The three-day tournament will begin on Tuesday, with Cornish explaining a lot of players will be in action.
"There are 168 players, we started with about 178 but with COVID, flu and families it makes things hard," she said.
The tournament is going to be featuring 18 registered players from clubs around the Central West as well as Metropolitan and interstate clubs.
The event is split into four divisions, each having its own major trophy to be had as well as individual daily prizes on offer.
For division one, there will be the Jubilee Bowl (36-hole scratch) to play for as well as the Alan Yuille Cup (36-hole closed).
Division two is set to play for the WDLGA Championship (open) and the Mabel McKenzie Salver (closed).
In division three, the WDLGA Championship will also be up for grabs along with the Joyce Abbott Cup (closed).
Division four will see players compete for the WDLGA Championship (open) and the Eunice Bishop (closed).
On Thursday, the players will play a foursomes event with division one competing for the Mrs J H Fagan Cup and Division two vying for the Friendship Salver.
The ladies committee wish to thank Dubbo Regional Council and the Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club for their sponsorships.
A presentation dinner will be held at Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club at 7pm on Thursday.
The 2024 tournament will be held at Wentworth Golf Club in Orange.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.