Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Community

'Constant reminders' of the flood as Eugowra's Cross family share their story

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six months to the day, devastation left behind by the November 14 deluge continues to plague Eugowra residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.