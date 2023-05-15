A $48 million development which will transform Dubbo's CBD has been given the final tick of approval by a state planning panel, with construction expected to begin in a matter of months.
When complete, the five-storey development at 37-39 Carrington Avenue will become the new home for more than 700 NSW government workers from 25 offices across the region.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the Western Regional Planning Panel's green light for the multi-agency hub would pave the way for hundreds of jobs and economic growth across the region.
"The NSW government is committed to supporting people to live and work in regional communities such as Dubbo, and this new purpose-built and innovative workplace will help towards this goal," he said.
"Currently, almost 700 employees from six government agencies work across 25 leased offices in the region. By consolidating this workforce under one roof, we will be able to deliver improved service outcomes for the people of regional NSW."
As well as offices for public sector employees, the 5,000 metre squared development will include collaborative office and meeting spaces, which will be available for internal and public use and Indigenous repatriation 'Ready to return' spaces.
There will also be a pocket park, imagined as a "lush and cool green space" for both workers at the hub and the public, created in the space between the office buildings.
Mr Kamper said the building would be an "environmentally sustainable workplace" which aims to "meet or exceed" the highest levels of energy, water and Greenstar ratings.
With final approval for the project now granted, the NSW Government is working to identify the right construction company to begin work on the project by mid-2023.
Minister for Western New South Wales Tara Moriarty said the project would generate up to $209 million of economic benefit in and around Dubbo, create around 400 jobs for local tradespeople and offer up to 70 car parking spaces.
"Dubbo is a critically important hub in regional NSW, and the government recognises the importance of ensuring that projects like this are supported with measures to deliver new housing and urban infrastructure," Ms Moriarty said.
Ms Moriarty said the NSW government was supporting a number of initiatives which would see more housing constructed in Dubbo to accommodate the workers who would be attracted into town to work at the hub.
"We are investing $9.23 million towards the construction of the River Street West Collector Road, where three new roundabouts and an intersection with the Newell Highway will be built to enable the future delivery of 6,000 new homes in Dubbo," she said.
"We have also provided a $155,000 grant to Dubbo Regional Council to rezone the North West Precinct, which will support the delivery of about 5,500 homes.
These programs are being delivered alongside our wider Central West and Orana Regional Plan 2041, which sets out our vision to strengthen housing supply and diversity across Dubbo and the wider region."
Construction on the new Dubbo Workplace Hub will begin mid-2023, with completion due in late 2024.
