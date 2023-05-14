Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders says being elected leader of the NSW Nationals is a chance to "modernise" both the image of the party and of his home electorate.
"A lot of people hark back to the idea of Dubbo being a dusty, old, outback town. But it's not that anymore. It's a modern, vibrant city with so many things to offer," he told the Daily Liberal.
"Dubbo is not a tree change, Dubbo is a city change. If you're living outside of town, sure, it's a tree change. But if you live in Dubbo you're living in a city and if you come from Sydney, you've moved from one city to another.
"There's sport, culture, art and music, coffee culture, great restaurants - that's what our regional cities and towns can offer now."
As NSW parliament resumed last week, Mr Saunders spent his first week as leader following the emergency party room meeting which saw him elected. He said being chosen by his colleagues - despite the difficult circumstances - was an "honour" and a "privilege".
"It's hard to describe what it feels like to be recognised by your party room as being someone who they want to lead them. But it is a privilege, and I take it very seriously," he said.
"I'm hoping we can move forward really quickly, because time travels really fast in this space, time travels really quickly. We've got a big job to do to make sure that we remain relevant and are a party that people want to be associated with.
"I don't expect to make wholesale big changes but what I do want to do is move things ever so slightly. And part of that is telling the story of the modern Nats that we are."
The meeting came after former leader Paul Toole's position was called into question over accusations he lied about Ben Franklin's plans to nominate for president of the upper house.
It was the second time in only a matter of weeks Mr Saunders had challenged Mr Toole's leadership, but this time he came out victorious, with his colleagues backing him for the top job 5-10.
Asked what he would bring to the role, Mr Saunders said he wants to help the party find a way to connect with regional professionals and stay relevant in a changing political climate.
"Too many times people have a perception of what the Nats are and it stems back to the belief of us representing rural areas. And we do, we represent all people in rural and regional areas," he said.
"But the support we provide to people isn't just about farmers and graziers or what have you, it is about the entire community. That includes hairdressers and beauticians and plumbers and electricians and pharmacists and doctors and teachers."
Though his new role will mean a lot more responsibility on his plate and more time outside of the Dubbo electorate, Mr Saunders says he won't let it get in the way of his duties as a local member.
"I think we tend to punch above our weight as an electorate," he said.
"We have some amazing people achieving amazing things and it's not because I represent them. But I'm lucky enough to help recognise people every second day who do amazing things - whether on the sporting field or in their workplace.
"I am proud of all of regional NSW [...] but of course my home is the Dubbo region and I love being the member for Dubbo."
Asked how he would balance the two roles, he said he doesn't anticipate it will be much different from when he served as agriculture minister and Minister for Western NSW as part of the Perrottet government.
"You just have to find that balance and it can be difficult at times but there is a way of doing it," he said.
"Part of it is just being available for the right reasons at the right time. You can't always attend every single thing [...] all you can do is your very best and I'll always do my very best."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
