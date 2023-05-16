Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Former Dubbo Regional Council mayor Stephen Lawrence thanks Dubbo in inaugural speech to NSW Upper House

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Dubbo mayor and outspoken local lawyer Stephen Lawrence delivered an impassioned inaugural speech as he was sworn in to the NSW Upper House last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.