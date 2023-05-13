The reality helping us escape reality

Cost of living, rate rises, the budget, cost of living, and then probably cost of living again.
That's all it's felt like a bit lately.
Those things do matter and they're all topics we've covered in-depth in recent weeks and months and will continue to bring you in the future, but it can feel like a bit too much a lot of the time.
Given that, it can be nice to escape sometimes and thankfully for us here in the Dubbo region there's been plenty happening on the small screen to help us do just that.
It's an exciting time for our region when it comes to television as various business and locations have had their 15 minutes of fame during the most recent season of Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAW), while well-known local identity, musician, and TikTok star Isaac Compton will appear on a new program, The Summit, from tonight.
I can hear some of you now giving a big sigh now. Who cares, you might say. It's just trashy reality television.
Yes, that might be the case but the impact it can have is anything but trashy.
Ask any of the businesses which appeared on FWAW due to the presence of Farmer Andrew from Narromine.
Abby Schofield was running her fledgling florist business from her granny flat here in town six months ago when she got the call asking for her work to appear on the show.
By the time Miss Schofield had the all-clear to announce her involvement in the series - which she did via Facebook late last month - she had moved her business out of her granny flat and into a shop front.
That publicity helps.
Mark Woodley, owner of the Billy'o Bush Retreat in Wongarbon also got a call out of the blue asking to use his location.
"I've built this place to resemble something that's been here for 100 years. It's all built of recycled material, all rural related. It was an easy set for them ... " Mr Woodley said.
"I was happy for them to come out here, and it's good to see the place on TV. I want people to appreciate this stuff."
Again, that matters. Helping local businesses and educating people.
Times are tough for a lot of people right now. You're all too aware of it and we feel it too. Everyone does.
But the escape shows like this provide are clear and our coverage of FWAW - which was highlighted by the exclusive interview with Farmer Andrew his partner Claire at their Narromine property - has been some of the most-read content we've produced recently while plenty has gained national attention.
There's every chance Isaac Compton and The Summit will be the same.
We'll always bring you the hard news and we'll have more local reaction to the budget in the coming days as well as a look at what Dugald Saunders' elevation to the head of The Nationals means to Dubbo, but we'll continue to bring you what is often referred to as "lighter news".
Lighter or not, it still matters and it helps to showcase the people and the places this region has to offer.
Nick Guthrie
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
