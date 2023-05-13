A Nyngan High School student has won a non-profit-funded scholarship in its inaugural year to pursue a career in midwifery.
Recipient Anastasia Walsh will receive up to $3,000 a year for three years while she studies nursing at university. The teenager's impressive participation as a Health Services trainee during her senior years led to her selection.
"It makes me very proud to think my achievements and hard work have been acknowledged and awarded," Anastasia said."It also recognises how valuable it was to complete a school-based traineeship to confirm and commit to my chosen career path of nursing."
Anastasia said she was grateful to the team at Nyngan Hospital for their support and faith in her abilities to be a nurse.
While she will be leaving her family and farm behind, the scholarship will help her pay fees, buy a laptop, textbooks, and other equipment needed for her studies.
After completing her education, Anastasia hopes to become a midwife or work for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
"I am a compassionate person and I love the connection made between a patient and nurse and the high level of trust and faith they have in you to look after them," Anastasia said.
The scholarship from the Public Education Foundation provides opportunities for young people in public education as well as teachers and principals. The foundation partnered up with Nurses and Midwives Health, part of the Teachers Health Group, to introduce the scholarship.
"It is wonderful to read of Anastasia's passion for nursing and be a part of helping her to achieve her goal," chief executive at the foundation, Paul Somers, said.
