Anastasia Walsh's passion for nursing wins her Public Education Foundation's midwifery scholarship

By Newsroom
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Nyngan High School student Anastasia Walsh said she had a 'strong connection' with caring for people. Picture supplied
Nyngan High School student Anastasia Walsh said she had a 'strong connection' with caring for people. Picture supplied

A Nyngan High School student has won a non-profit-funded scholarship in its inaugural year to pursue a career in midwifery.

